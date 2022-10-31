Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Related
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, team announces
The Brooklyn Nets are suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."
Bleacher Report
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić in 'Rare Air' After 7 30-point Games to Start Season, Mavs' Kidd Says
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised point guard Luka Dončić for "carrying the team" after scoring over 30 points in each of the season's first seven games. Dončić poured in 33 points during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Utah Jazz, which brought his scoring average to a league-leading 36.1, which is the third-highest mark through seven games in the NBA over the past 60 years behind only Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation
As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
Bleacher Report
It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau
There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Bleacher Report
Report: Rick Pitino, Chris Mack Avoid Punishment After NCAA's Louisville CBB Probe
Former Louisville head basketball coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack won't be disciplined by the NCAA following an investigation into allegations of violating recruiting rules and ethics standards. Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, both men avoided any type of punishment and Louisville only received a $5,000 fine with two...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Some NBA Execs 'Would Not Touch' Nets PG If Shopped by BK
In what will come as little surprise, the trade market for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving hasn't improved following the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and Irving's recent posts on social media promoting an antisemitic film. Newsday's Steve Popper spoke with a "few" team executives from around the league...
Bleacher Report
Woj: 76ers' James Harden to Miss a Month with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Tendon Strain
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is set to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden appeared to suffer the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards. The 76ers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2021-22 season...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
Bleacher Report
Hillary Cauthen Sues Josh Primo, Spurs; Says Primo Exposed Himself to Her 9 Times
Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen will file a criminal complaint accusing Joshua Primo of exposing himself to her nine times beginning in December 2021, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Cauthen has also filed a lawsuit against both Primo and the Spurs. According to the lawsuit,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Brandin Cooks Misses Texans Practice After Not Being Moved at Trade Deadline
Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks missed practice Wednesday because of "personal reasons," according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Cooks was not traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline and showed his disappointment on social media:. The 29-year-old had signed a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans before the season...
Bleacher Report
Report: Byron Allen to Bid on Commanders Sale; Would Be 1st Black Owner in NFL
Entertainment Studios founder Byron Allen has reportedly formed an investor group to explore the potential purchase of the NFL's Washington Commanders. Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg reported Thursday that Allen, who would be the NFL's first Black majority owner, is "preparing a bid" for the Commanders after previously being involved in the Denver Broncos sale process, which the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group won.
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season
The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love. Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall. Ja Morant, meanwhile,...
Bleacher Report
Kings Rumors: De'Aaron Fox's MRI on Knee Injury Reveals Bone Bruise; Out vs. Heat
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania reported there was no structural damage and "his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Blasts Knicks for Blowing 23-Point Lead vs. Hawks
The New York Knicks were beating the Atlanta Hawks 51-28 midway through the second quarter. Their defense was ferocious, and a balanced offense had the Hawks on their heels. Everything after that point was an abject failure for a Knicks team that has now lost three straight. Atlanta scored 29...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Blasts Nets for Continued Struggles vs. Bulls After Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, but the move made little difference in how the team played on the court. Brooklyn, which named Jacque Vaughn its interim head coach, fell to the Chicago Bulls 108-99 at Barclays Center in a game where Kevin Durant finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Royce O'Neale also had a solid performance, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Bleacher Report
5-Star QB Julian Sayin Commits to Alabama Over Georgia, LSU
Julian Sayin, a 5-star quarterback in the class of 2024, has committed to play at Alabama. "There's a lot to like about Alabama," Sayin said Wednesday, per Hank South of BamaOnLine, adding:. "I would say Bama is the standard for college football. When you go on Saturdays and turn on...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dan Snyder's Decision to Explore Selling Commanders Influenced by NFL Owners
On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that Bank of America Securities had been retained to investigate "potential transactions," the first public indication team owner Daniel Snyder might sell the franchise. From the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>: <a href="https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ">https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFJLXogmGx">pic.twitter.com/uFJLXogmGx</a>. But that move reportedly came at the urging of other owners around...
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith Was 'Shocked' by Trade to Ravens from Bears; Not Focused on New Contract
After being acquired by the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline this week, linebacker Roquan Smith detailed his reaction to his time with the Chicago Bears coming to an end. "I didn't plan to [get traded], but you know, life happens at times and got traded," Smith said Wednesday, per...
Comments / 0