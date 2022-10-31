ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Luka Dončić in 'Rare Air' After 7 30-point Games to Start Season, Mavs' Kidd Says

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised point guard Luka Dončić for "carrying the team" after scoring over 30 points in each of the season's first seven games. Dončić poured in 33 points during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Utah Jazz, which brought his scoring average to a league-leading 36.1, which is the third-highest mark through seven games in the NBA over the past 60 years behind only Michael Jordan (37.0 in 1986-87) and James Harden (36.6 in 2019-20), per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation

As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau

There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
Report: Byron Allen to Bid on Commanders Sale; Would Be 1st Black Owner in NFL

Entertainment Studios founder Byron Allen has reportedly formed an investor group to explore the potential purchase of the NFL's Washington Commanders. Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg reported Thursday that Allen, who would be the NFL's first Black majority owner, is "preparing a bid" for the Commanders after previously being involved in the Denver Broncos sale process, which the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group won.
Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season

The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love. Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall. Ja Morant, meanwhile,...
NBA Twitter Blasts Knicks for Blowing 23-Point Lead vs. Hawks

The New York Knicks were beating the Atlanta Hawks 51-28 midway through the second quarter. Their defense was ferocious, and a balanced offense had the Hawks on their heels. Everything after that point was an abject failure for a Knicks team that has now lost three straight. Atlanta scored 29...
NBA Twitter Blasts Nets for Continued Struggles vs. Bulls After Steve Nash Firing

The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, but the move made little difference in how the team played on the court. Brooklyn, which named Jacque Vaughn its interim head coach, fell to the Chicago Bulls 108-99 at Barclays Center in a game where Kevin Durant finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Royce O'Neale also had a solid performance, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
5-Star QB Julian Sayin Commits to Alabama Over Georgia, LSU

Julian Sayin, a 5-star quarterback in the class of 2024, has committed to play at Alabama. "There's a lot to like about Alabama," Sayin said Wednesday, per Hank South of BamaOnLine, adding:. "I would say Bama is the standard for college football. When you go on Saturdays and turn on...
Report: Dan Snyder's Decision to Explore Selling Commanders Influenced by NFL Owners

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that Bank of America Securities had been retained to investigate "potential transactions," the first public indication team owner Daniel Snyder might sell the franchise. From the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>: <a href="https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ">https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFJLXogmGx">pic.twitter.com/uFJLXogmGx</a>. But that move reportedly came at the urging of other owners around...
