Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put...
WNYT
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
WNYT
Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have used an education tip line Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, books, mask policies, teachers and other topics, according to a sampling of emails provided to news outlets as part of a settlement agreement. Some positive feedback...
WNYT
Couple gets life in prison; wanted in 5 killings in 3 states
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina and been sentenced to life in prison without parole, authorities said. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson each pleaded guilty...
WNYT
AP PHOTOS: Wonder, worry collide at Utah’s famed salt flats
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bonneville Salt Flats sit just off of a highway in a state nowhere near the ocean, but in parts they glimmer as white as a Caribbean beach. Truck drivers, selfie-stick wielding tourists and gamblers driving to the casinos of West Wendover, Nevada, are known to stop here to photograph the stark white landscape, along with canals of flowing water. The water’s color appears turquoise because it’s been dyed by a mining company that channels brine to ponds where it evaporates and leaves behind valuable minerals.
WNYT
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation.
WNYT
Woman recovering after Vermont bear attack
A woman in Vermont is recovering after being attacked by a black bear on Wednesday evening. It happened on the property of the Stratton Mountain Ski Resort, when a woman opened her front door to let the dog out. Vermont State Wildlife officials were called there Wednesday night. They were...
WNYT
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.
WNYT
Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT
A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
WNYT
Tennessee US House candidate’s husband has stage 4 cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
WNYT
New poll shows Zeldin leading governor race
A new poll shows that Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has a lead over Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul. The poll, put together by the Trafalgar Group, asked: “If the election for governor were held today, for whom would you vote?”. Zeldin received 48.4%, while Hochul received 47.6%.
WNYT
Duo charged in Saratoga Springs catalytic converter theft
Saratoga Springs police have made a couple of arrests related to the theft of a couple dozen catalytic converters. Trever Murphy from North Carolina and Joshua McIntosh from Virginia. Police tell us they recovered 24 of the converters. Some at a Saratoga Springs hotel, some in a van that the...
WNYT
Construction begins on 34-mile recreational path in Adirondacks
The Adirondack Rail Trail is officially under construction. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday. The 34-mile multi-use recreational path will be built across three construction phases. The state promises breathtaking trails, campsites and waterways. There will also be signage to help visitors learn about the history of the...
Comments / 0