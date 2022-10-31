ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4CnW_0itght3s00

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office said State Assembly Representative Janel Brandtjen received three military ballots at her home address. None of the individuals live at her home or have previously lived at her address.

Brandtjen said she found the ballots last Thursday sent to her home from clerks in Menomonee Falls, South Milwaukee, and Shorewood. In a message shared on her social media accounts on Monday, she said the ballots were addressed to "Holly" with three different last names.

"I believe someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin Registration for military ballots is not required, so a fictitious name and birthdate is all that is required to obtain a military ballot online," Brandtjen said in a statement Monday. "Feeling shocked about this situation is an understatement because it demonstrates stolen valor from those who protect this nation."

Brandtjen said she has reached out to the Thomas More Society and Justice Michael Gableman for legal options to stop the theft of military ballots in Wisconsin.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says it is working with the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office in the investigation.

Brandtjen is a Republican incumbent being challenged by Democrat Matthew Brown to represent District 22 in November's upcoming election. The district includes Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, Lisbon, Richfield, Hubertus, Colgate, Erin, Butler, and Lannon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 39

Jackson Fay
3d ago

join the club I have gotten two absentee ballots so far. and any time they send me crap I get it as doubles or triples. and every one has different information on it.

Reply(5)
12
Dennis Gravert
2d ago

So I had to read this post over again, because it raised a couple of questions. I agree that if this happened, it needs to be investigated. My question is, why if an investigation has been started by the county sheriffs office did she feel it necessary to post a comment about it online? Stir the pot? And why did she have to reach out to the Thomas Moore Society and Gableman for legal options? Stir the pot? She has shown over and over again her embrace of the alt-right fantasy world, and I wouldn't put it past her to be the one responsible for instigating this. My hope is the state AG will take this seriously, and launch a proper investigation.

Reply
4
Jimbo
3d ago

Wife is an inspector in out town and even she gets ballots. Not sure where from, she's not on absentee rolls.

Reply
9
Related
Vice

Election Official Fired for Doing a Voting Fraud to Prove Voting Fraud

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin, election official was fired after she reportedly admitted to fraudulently requesting multiple mail ballots—an action she seemingly took to show that voting fraud was possible and prove right-wing theories that election-rigging is easy and commonplace in one of the nation’s biggest swing states. Milwaukee Mayor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
WAUSAU, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Profile of Tim Michels

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol's November Law of the Month

Emergency responders put their community first every day. Those who work on our highways directing traffic, providing critical care, or making repairs are risking their lives to ensure all travelers are safe on the roads. Since 2017, preliminary data shows 377 first responders have been hurt and eight were killed while working in an emergency vehicle or at a crash scene.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a "test case."Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond.According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hitler Halloween costume leads to firing of Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children's Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend.The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party's leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Saturday. He was fired Tuesday night, after his costume was condemned on social media and by some news outlets, including the Jerusalem Post.The museum said in a statement that it fired the man after it "determined that his continued employment would create an...
MADISON, WI
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes

Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
BROOKFIELD, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy