WKRC
Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday with 5 generations of her family
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman celebrates a remarkable milestone--she turned 107!. Madeline Bamberger Debord lives at Covenant Village in Green Township. Her granddaughter helped the staff arrange a surprise party for her on Thursday. Five generations of family were there and Madeline said she did not realize...
WKRC
Police: Man sneaks into Magic Kingdom, pretends not to know English, faces battery charges
BAY LAKE, Fla. (WKRC) - A man was arrested for battery after sneaking his child into the Magic Kingdom and pretending not to understand English. Baica Crisan, a Romanian citizen living in Virginia, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery for an incident on August 19, according to reports.
WKRC
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes in Green Township after trying to speed away from police
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly speeding away from the police and crashing in Green Township Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen car on West Fork Road approaching Sheed Road and Harrison Avenue. They tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.
WKRC
See what happens when trick-or-treaters in Indiana discover empty candy bowl
LOWELL, Ind. (WLS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Camden and Macie Chesner were trick-or-treating in Indiana when they happened upon an empty candy bucket at someone's home. Not wanting other children to miss out on the Halloween fun, the siblings generously offered up some of their own stash. "I once saw something on...
WKRC
Long lines for first no-excuse early voting in Kentucky
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – No-excuse early voting in Kentucky started on Nov. 3, and polling locations saw long lines for the first day. The sunshine paired well with Kentucky voters patiently waiting in line to cast their votes. “It was super easy, you show them your driver’s license...
WKRC
Ohio Attorney General files suit against Dollar General alleging deceptive pricing
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some Dollar General stores in Ohio face new legal problems after allegations of unfair pricing. Local 12 first told you about 20 stores in Butler County that were under investigation Thursday. The probe began after complaints that items were ringing up at higher prices than...
WKRC
Woman shot and killed outside work after rejecting coworkers romantic advances
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WKRC) - A Minnesota woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of her workplace after she repeatedly rejected the romantic advances of a coworker. Nicole Hammond, 28, was found around 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 with a gunshot wound to the neck. First responders tried life-saving measures but she died at the scene, according to a statement by the St. Cloud Police.
WKRC
6 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at Florida home, police say
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) — Police said six people were arrested after a search warrant was executed on a Florida home on Friday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 121 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of cocaine, eight suboxone strips, a digital scale with Fentanyl residue, a suspected ecstasy pill, and miscellaneous paraphernalia during the search.
WKRC
2 local casinos considered for licenses for sports betting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Plans for sports betting in the Tri-State take a step forward. The Ohio Casino Control Commission is expected to meet Wednesday to consider licenses for both Hard Rock Casino and Miami Valley Gaming. The applications for both call for sports betting on-site as well as online. The...
