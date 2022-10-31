Gage Park mini-train to stay in Topeka

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- The Gage Park mini-train is officially retired, giving it’s last ride over the weekend , but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon.

Although the train will most likely never be giving anyone rides ever again, Shawnee County Parks and Rec is already making plans to preserve the locomotive.

The train will be replaced with an electric counterpart , but the old steam engine will remain in Gage Park on display. There is currently no official placement, but the Director of Parks and Rec says it will be staying home.

“It’s something we want to keep around so families when they come to Gage Park, can visit it and sort of re-live those memories, it’s just played an important part in a lot of people’s lives,” said Director of Shawnee County Parks and Rec Tim Laurent.

Laurent also says that the old train will be kept as an emergency backup if something were to happen with the new one. But everything is expected to go according to plan, putting the train out of commission.

