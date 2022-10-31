Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Deputies ask for help identifying Washington County suspect who shot camper, house
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a shooting suspect. Deputies responded to gunfire Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. near SW Augusta Drive and SW Imperial Court in Aloha. According to WCSO, several nearby residents reported hearing someone shouting...
Woman found dead, 1 man injured after shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was killed and a man was injured following a shooting in the Cully neighborhood of Northeast Portland Wednesday night. No one has been arrested in the case. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Nov. 2 at 8:25 p.m. near Northeast Lombard...
Woman dead, man in hospital after shooting in N.E. Portland
A woman died and a man was seriously injured Wednesday night at the scene of a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood, according to Portland police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Northeast Lombard Street. There, they found the woman dead, the Portland Police Bureau said. The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His current condition is not clear. Neither victim has been publicly identified yet.
KATU.com
Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
Chronicle
Suspects Steal From Store, Then Can't Find Their Car Keys, Centralia Police Say
A man and woman from Portland were booked on suspicion of second-degree theft over the weekend after they allegedly stole $1,700 in merchandise from a Nike outlet store, according to Centralia police. But either in the store or outside of it, the two theft suspects lost their car keys and...
CCSO: Man arrested after truck found driving on rim, throwing sparks
A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving a truck recklessly, including on a rim, and resisting arrest in Clark County, Wash, officials said.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in Ebanez murder awaiting extradition in Multnomah County Jail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An arrest warrant for 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen was issued by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on November 3 for suspicion of the second-degree murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River. Jacobsen was taken into custody in Oregon regarding charges...
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
Man fatally shot in North Portland identified
Police have identified the 53-year-old man shot and killed one week ago in North Portland as Eric Sean Medrano. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue around 9 p.m. Oct. 25. They arrived to find Medrano wounded. Paramedics provided first aid, but he died at the scene, police said.
kptv.com
Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
KATU.com
Portland Fire and Gresham Fire put out two overnight fires, rescue dog from burning home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Gresham Fire crews responded to two back-to-back fires that happened overnight. According to the Portland Fire Department, the first fire occurred around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday night in the Rockwood Neighborhood, in the 16000 Block of Northeast Taylor in Gresham. Crews noticed smoke coming from...
kptv.com
Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
Thieves steal $100K worth of tools and equipment from NE Portland construction site
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thieves stole $100,000 worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Northeast Portland on Saturday. Solterra, the developer, is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the people responsible. Surveillance footage captured a red pickup truck with a white hood stop at the entrance...
KATU.com
Man pleads guilty in DUII crash that killed 4 at Salem homeless camp
SALEM, Ore. — A 24-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence, and other charges for a crash that killed four people at a Salem homeless camp. Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was indicted on eleven charges for the March 27, 2022 crash near the intersection of Front and Division streets in northeast Salem.
kptv.com
More than a dozen people injured after van crashes into tree near Toutle
TOUTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - More than a dozen people were hospitalized after a van crashed into a tree off near Toutle early Wednesday morning. Washington State Patrol said a passenger van was traveling on Highway 504 when it went off the roadway at milepost 9 and crashed into a tree. The van had 15 people inside who had a permit for forest recreation, according to WSP.
KATU.com
Body of Washington County man reported missing in February found
The body of a man reported missing and endangered in February has been found, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. People recreating in the woods near Highway 6 and Northwest Storey Burn Road in the Tillamook Forest came across human remains Saturday and called authorities. The state medical...
'15 grand in damages': Arcade owner fed up with repair costs from break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — You can add arcades to the list of Portland businesses that have been dealing with chronic break-ins this year. Phillip Ragaway, owner of QuarterWorld off of Southeast Hawthorne, said he's been hit by a brazen string of break-ins that all appear to have been perpetrated by the same pair of thieves — more than 40 times since the spring. He said he has surveillance footage but can't get much help from police.
Man sentenced for multiple felonies after shooting at Molalla police
A man was sentenced to prison on multiple felony charges after shooting at Molalla police and injuring a bystander in 2021, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
2 forced out of NE Portland home after fire erupts in attic
Two people were forced to evacuate their Northeast Portland home after a fire overcame the attic early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
