Vancouver, WA

The Oregonian

Woman dead, man in hospital after shooting in N.E. Portland

A woman died and a man was seriously injured Wednesday night at the scene of a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood, according to Portland police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Northeast Lombard Street. There, they found the woman dead, the Portland Police Bureau said. The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His current condition is not clear. Neither victim has been publicly identified yet.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in Ebanez murder awaiting extradition in Multnomah County Jail

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An arrest warrant for 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen was issued by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on November 3 for suspicion of the second-degree murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River. Jacobsen was taken into custody in Oregon regarding charges...
KENNEWICK, WA
The Oregonian

Man fatally shot in North Portland identified

Police have identified the 53-year-old man shot and killed one week ago in North Portland as Eric Sean Medrano. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue around 9 p.m. Oct. 25. They arrived to find Medrano wounded. Paramedics provided first aid, but he died at the scene, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Man pleads guilty in DUII crash that killed 4 at Salem homeless camp

SALEM, Ore. — A 24-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence, and other charges for a crash that killed four people at a Salem homeless camp. Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was indicted on eleven charges for the March 27, 2022 crash near the intersection of Front and Division streets in northeast Salem.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

More than a dozen people injured after van crashes into tree near Toutle

TOUTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - More than a dozen people were hospitalized after a van crashed into a tree off near Toutle early Wednesday morning. Washington State Patrol said a passenger van was traveling on Highway 504 when it went off the roadway at milepost 9 and crashed into a tree. The van had 15 people inside who had a permit for forest recreation, according to WSP.
TOUTLE, WA
KATU.com

Body of Washington County man reported missing in February found

The body of a man reported missing and endangered in February has been found, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. People recreating in the woods near Highway 6 and Northwest Storey Burn Road in the Tillamook Forest came across human remains Saturday and called authorities. The state medical...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

'15 grand in damages': Arcade owner fed up with repair costs from break-ins

PORTLAND, Ore. — You can add arcades to the list of Portland businesses that have been dealing with chronic break-ins this year. Phillip Ragaway, owner of QuarterWorld off of Southeast Hawthorne, said he's been hit by a brazen string of break-ins that all appear to have been perpetrated by the same pair of thieves — more than 40 times since the spring. He said he has surveillance footage but can't get much help from police.
PORTLAND, OR

