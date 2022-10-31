Read full article on original website
nbcsportsedge.com
Breeders' Cup 2022: Friday Preview
The 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships are upon us, with racing action taking place Friday and Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. Friday's Breeders' Cup races are restricted to juveniles on both dirt and turf, creating fascinating handicapping puzzles to solve. Below you will find selections to consider...
nbcsportsedge.com
Mayakoba: KH Lee is a great FRL option
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. It's time to turn our focus off the outright and placement markets and...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England are contenders again after impressive victory over New Zealand
That was much, much better. The manner of England's victory over New Zealand on Tuesday should reassert Jos Buttler's side as one of the favourites for the Men's T20 World Cup again. Last week's five-run defeat to Ireland was obviously disappointing. Yes, if the rain had not come and Moeen...
Soccer-No great expectations for Australia side lacking X-factor
SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia is sometimes known as "The Lucky Country" and the Socceroos look like needing a major dose of good fortune if they are to get out of Group D on their fifth successive visit to the World Cup.
NBC Sports
How and when to watch the USMNT
The time has come for Team USA to once again take the stage at the World Cup. For those interested, the matches will be aired and streamed in both English and Spanish, making the camaraderie available to anyone and everyone. It’s an exciting time for the USMNT, considering its Group...
nbcsportsedge.com
Mayakoba Matchups: Long-term data with Long
The PGA TOUR heads to Playa del Carmen for this week's WWT at Mayakoba. The fall portion of the schedule is in full swing so most of the golfers have now shaken off the rust and are able to show their true colors before the holiday break. It's a good time to rely on long-term data and that's exactly what I did when looking at the matchup board for this week's event.
nbcsportsedge.com
2022 Breeders' Cup: Flightline Just one of the Horses to Bank on
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
‘It left me in awe’: my hands-on initiation to wheelchair rugby league | Aaron Bower
The Guardian’s rugby league writer enjoys/suffers a training session as England prepare for their World Cup campaign
ESPN
Draw sees Brugge finish second and Leverkusen third in Group B
Club Brugge finished second in their Champions League group after failing to win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, instead drawing 0-0 in their final Group B game. The Belgian club were usurped by Porto, who made sure of top spot with a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid. - Stream...
ESPN
MLS can be world's top league by 2026, says Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin brushed off suggestions he needs to test himself in Europe by stating that Major League Soccer could become the "top league in the world" by 2026. Curtin was speaking to ESPN's Herculez Gomez ahead of Saturday's MLS Cup final, where his team will take...
