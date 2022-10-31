ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcsportsedge.com

Breeders' Cup 2022: Friday Preview

The 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships are upon us, with racing action taking place Friday and Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. Friday's Breeders' Cup races are restricted to juveniles on both dirt and turf, creating fascinating handicapping puzzles to solve. Below you will find selections to consider...
nbcsportsedge.com

Mayakoba: KH Lee is a great FRL option

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. It's time to turn our focus off the outright and placement markets and...
NBC Sports

How and when to watch the USMNT

The time has come for Team USA to once again take the stage at the World Cup. For those interested, the matches will be aired and streamed in both English and Spanish, making the camaraderie available to anyone and everyone. It’s an exciting time for the USMNT, considering its Group...
nbcsportsedge.com

Mayakoba Matchups: Long-term data with Long

The PGA TOUR heads to Playa del Carmen for this week's WWT at Mayakoba. The fall portion of the schedule is in full swing so most of the golfers have now shaken off the rust and are able to show their true colors before the holiday break. It's a good time to rely on long-term data and that's exactly what I did when looking at the matchup board for this week's event.
nbcsportsedge.com

2022 Breeders' Cup: Flightline Just one of the Horses to Bank on

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
ESPN

Draw sees Brugge finish second and Leverkusen third in Group B

Club Brugge finished second in their Champions League group after failing to win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, instead drawing 0-0 in their final Group B game. The Belgian club were usurped by Porto, who made sure of top spot with a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid. - Stream...
ESPN

MLS can be world's top league by 2026, says Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin brushed off suggestions he needs to test himself in Europe by stating that Major League Soccer could become the "top league in the world" by 2026. Curtin was speaking to ESPN's Herculez Gomez ahead of Saturday's MLS Cup final, where his team will take...

