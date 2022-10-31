Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
Chicken Patties Sold at Costco Recalled
Foster Farms has recalled an estimated 148,000 pounds of its frozen cooked breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The problem was discovered after consumers complained that they found hard, clear pieces of plastic in the product. No injuries have been reported.
Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
LONDON — (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world's first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a...
Edible cookie dough recalled over possible ‘plastic film’
A "limited quantity" of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being voluntarily recalled over the possibility of soft plastic film, according to the FDA.
McDonald’s: Free Fries Friday
Arguably the best fries on the market is McDonald’s. That crispy, salted potato just can’t be beat. McDonald’s knows that and that’s why they’ve decided to bring back Free Fries Friday all the way through the end of this year. You can enjoy some free...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon Devices
While it’s best known as a retail giant, Amazon also manufactures smart devices that make for great gifts. Think Echo speakers, Eero routers, Fire tablets, Fire TV media players, and Ring doorbells. Better yet, those devices can often be found at bargain prices during early Black Friday sales—even at...
Comments / 0