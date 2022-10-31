Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
mercercluster.com
A Mercer student’s guide to thrifting in Macon
The recent drop in temperature has brought back the return of fall fashion, and style expert and Mercer student Peyton Bunn ‘23 knows all the best places to thrift in Macon for fall essentials. Over the last decade, thrifting and buying things second-hand has risen in popularity. Many people...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Orthopaedics offers urgent care
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia Orthopaedics is now offering urgent care services for people when they pull a muscle or break a bone. Dr. Scott Malone says going to an emergency room for those types of injuries can take hours, while they can treat it in 30 minutes to an hour at their clinic.
41nbc.com
Agile Cold Storage breaks ground in Macon on fourth cold storage warehouse in Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Agile Cold Storage broke ground Thursday on its fourth cold storage warehouse in Georgia. Agile, an Atlanta-based company, plans to invest more than $150 million in the construction of its new facility over the next three years, according to a Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority news release.
41nbc.com
Mount de Sales students help Rebuilding Macon serve the elderly
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The junior class of Mount de Sales Academy picked up paint brushes Thursday to help Rebuilding Macon give back to elderly residents. More than 100 students repainted four homes across Macon for residents who aren’t able to. MDS Head Football Coach Grey Yates says this...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb County breaks ground on expansion of Cotton Avenue plaza
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is expanding a plaza on Cotton Avenue in downtown Macon. The county broke ground Wednesday on the expansion of the plaza at the intersection of Second Street and Cotton Avenue. Alex Morrison, the executive director of Macon-Bibb Urban Development, says the plaza will...
'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier
MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
41nbc.com
Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ new role. We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far. “I just see endless possibilities when...
mercercluster.com
Friends of the Library opens bookstore in Macon
On Oct. 18, the Macon Friends of the Library opened a physical bookstore on 5494 Forsyth Rd. The Friends of the Library is a collection of organizations that started around 50 years ago. The organizations serve in different communities, but all have the same, universal purpose. The organizations, according to Mercer student Ally Brooks ‘23, aren’t libraries so much as they are lifelines for libraries across the globe.
WMAZ
Yay in your day: Mia Hunt at Twiggs County Middle and High School
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — This November, we are highlighting people throughout Central Georgia who are putting the "YAY" in people's day. These stories are focused on showing the positivity and good vibes people in the community are showing to those around them. To kick things off, Wanya Reese traveled...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Macon performer steps away from background singer and into her own spotlight
MACON, Ga. — After doing background singing for a while, a Macon woman is now taking steps to boost her own career into the main spotlight. Jessica Hughes has a passion for singing. Her mom picked up on her gift at an early age. "About (age) 4, or 5,...
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
Cotton Avenue Plaza expansion plans officially kickoff at groundbreaking ceremony
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb made a pitch for a green space on Cotton Avenue almost a month ago, and on Wednesday they are finally breaking ground on the project. The groundbreaking was at 10 a.m., at the intersection of Cherry Street, Second Street, and Cotton Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
wgxa.tv
'It's a speed trap': Complaints come in over hidden signage for speed cameras in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Around town, these cameras have caused the wrong type of craze. "It's like a setup. It's like a speed trap," remarked one driver. "This is confusing and I hope everyone that receives this ticket challenges the ticket," said another driver looking at the speed signs. Leroy...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
wgxa.tv
Houston County Schools: Law enforcement find no credibility in threatening posts
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A threatening social media post caused a stir with some students and parents at Northside and Warner Robins High Schools but, according to a Facebook post from Northside High, law enforcement hasn't been able to find a reason for concern. The posts made by Northside...
Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
wgxa.tv
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
