YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Cappitte, 81, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on November 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of James and Charlotte Williams Cappitte. Norman was an Army veteran, having served for seven years...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO