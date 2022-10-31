Read full article on original website
27 First News
Megan Elizabeth Thornton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan Elizabeth Thornton passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Megan was born on October 30, 1982, the daughter of William G. and Doreen (Kiraly) Thornton. She was a product of Catholic education, first graduating from St. Christine’s...
27 First News
Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, 96, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was born September 22, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell and Helen (Davis) Blank and had been a...
27 First News
Anna Marie Chulik, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie M. Chulik, 88 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born March 16, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Anna (née Curilla) Forgac. She graduated from Ursuline High School...
27 First News
Alphonse C. Green, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonse C. Green, age 24, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1998 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Alonzo Green and Erica (Prasinos) Green. Alphonse was a 2016 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
27 First News
Judith “Judy” A. Ames, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Ames, 94, of Poland, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born December 11, 1927, in Canton, Illinois to John and Maybelle (Thompson) Van Dyke. She married Richard “Dick” Ames on September 1, 1946. They relocated to...
27 First News
Mildred May Lipkovich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Lipkovich passed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was 79. Mildred was born on January 30, 1943 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania to Raymond Garber. She was married to David Lipkovich. Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Dennis Timms (Susan) of Struthers, Ohio;...
27 First News
John “Jack” James Hutton, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Hutton, Jr., “Jack”, of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born August 16, 1940 to the late John James Hutton, Sr. and Kathryn Mercedes Hutton at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
27 First News
Marion Francis Cackowski, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion F. Cackowski, 95, formerly of Renton, Pennsylvania, died Monday, October 31, 2022. Marion was born October 4, 1927 in Derry, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Louis and Stephania (Rachocki) Cackowski. He graduated from Plum Senior High School. Marion was a lifelong resident of...
27 First News
Amy Beth Wickersham, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Beth Wickersham, 50, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, in Salem, Ohio. Amy was born on July 12, 1972 in Salem, the daughter of Edward Lee and Milinda (Swiger) Wickersham. Salem High School, Class of 1991. Amy lovingly...
27 First News
Richard F. Engelhardt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are sad for the loss of our husband, father and grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Rick Engelhardt, who passed away in his sleep Monday, October 31, 2022. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Richard F. Engelhardt I and Mary Jane Engelhardt...
27 First News
Claude Edwards Bowman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Claude Edwards Bowman, 74, departed this life surrounded by family and friends. Claude, lovingly known to family and friends as “Buggs”, was born August 9, 1948, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was a 1966 graduate of Youngstown...
27 First News
Norman Cappitte, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Cappitte, 81, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on November 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of James and Charlotte Williams Cappitte. Norman was an Army veteran, having served for seven years...
27 First News
Byron Michael Williams, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the social hall at St. Columba Cathedral. The celebration of the life of Byron Michael Williams, 79, of Petersburgh. Byron passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice House. He was...
27 First News
Barbara F. Porter Spicer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara F. Porter Spicer, 87, of Youngstown, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with the comfort of family by her side. Barbara was born October 19, 1935, in Niles, the daughter of the late Guy and Bertha Schishler Porter. Barbara was...
27 First News
Kevin John Sobnosky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin John Sobnosky died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center following a senseless act of violence. Kevin was born on November 7, 2000, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Damien T. and Laura Jo (Altier) Sobnosky.
27 First News
Jean L. Thorpe, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Thorpe, 91, a longtime resident of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, surrounded by the love of her family. Jean was born December 28, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Marguerite...
27 First News
Shirley A. Beight, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Beight, 85, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Shirley was born on December 29, 1936, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Paul H. and Alma (Jones) Aeppli. Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and crafting. Shirley...
27 First News
Wayne William Strock, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne William Strock, 66, passed away in his sleep, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. He was born January 5, 1956, in Warren, the son of the late William and Elda (Hanna) Strock. Wayne was a 1974 graduate of Southington Chalker High School. His...
27 First News
Marge Eagle, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marge Eagle passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was 93. She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on January 15, 1929, to Okey and Virginia (Robertson) Patterson. She was married Paul Eagle from April 26, 1948 until June 1, 2021, when Paul passed...
27 First News
Jesus Rivera, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesus Rivera, age 92, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at his home, with his loving family at his side. He was born on October 14, 1930 in Corozal, Puerto Rico and was a son of Erasmo and Petra (Diaz) Rivera.
