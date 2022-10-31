Read full article on original website
MSU volleyball to take on Portland St., Sac St.
BOZEMAN, Mont. — At the beginning of the season, Montana State volleyball head coach Daniel Jones told the media, “This is the best team I’ve had at Montana State.”. Since then, injuries and Jones announcing his need to step away from the program temporarily have made things difficult for the team.
MSU Guarantees Admission to Nursing Program for Qualifying Montana HS Graduates
BOZEMAN – Beginning in the fall of 2023, Montana high school graduates who aspire to a career in nursing will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University. The college announced last month that...
Pioneer Baseball League announces 2023 schedule
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Tuesday, the Pioneer Baseball League announced a 96-game schedule for each of its 10 teams in Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. The season will begin on May 23, 2023. For a look at the 2023 schedules, click here. The following is a press release sent...
MSU announces new geothermal energy project
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is working on a new plan to save energy and reduce utility costs. MSU is partnering with design firm Cushing Terrell to develop a way to harvest geothermal technology. Officials say now is a good time for the project, with two new buildings...
Pumpkin composting available in Big Sky, Bozeman, Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — Jack-o-lanterns are starting to get a little shriveled now that Halloween has passed, and one Montana company is asking people to drop off their pumpkins so they can be used to generate compost, instead of generating landfill waste. YES Compost posted on Instagram Wednesday, "Instead of...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
University system to explore 'sprint degrees'
HELENA, Mont. — Spurred in part by ongoing staff shortages in Montana’s health care industry, the Montana University System is exploring ways to condense the academic timeline for certain college degrees and usher graduates into the state’s workforce more quickly. A pilot program, which is currently under...
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
Monica Tranel hosts press conference in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Monica Tranel is making a final campaign push ahead of Election Day. The Democratic candidate for Montana’s western congressional district held a press conference at NorthWestern Energy in Bozeman on Tuesday. Tranel spoke out against NorthWestern Energy’s recent rate increase. She also touched on inflation...
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
Gallatin Co. Rest Home puts mill levy before taxpayers
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Rest Home offers 69 beds for long-term care in Bozeman. But rising costs mean the facility is struggling with funding. The county says a number of factors are driving up the cost of doing business, inflation and employee pay. Medicaid rates no longer cover the cost of care.
Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall
Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
American Red Cross in Montana recommends checking smoke alarms
Bozeman, Mont — The American Red Cross in Montana is urging people to check their smoke alarms. This reminder comes as daylight saving ends on Nov. 6 and we turn back the clock. The hope is while people adjust their clocks they’ll also test smoke alarms. Across the...
Montana Eyes New Marijuana Sales Tax
Gallatin County, Montana's most populous county, is eyeing a new marijuana sales tax that would likely raise prices on recreational and medical marijuana products. Credit: Yuri Kriventsoff (Getty Images)
Gallatin Co. falls behind on absentee ballot returns
KALISPELL, MONT. — New numbers from Gallatin County show the county is behind on absentee ballot returns, although they make up the second biggest county in the state. According to Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, the county is just under 33% of ballots returned so far, compared to Missoula County at 43.8%, Yellowstone County at 45% and Flathead County at 39.2%.
These 5 Facts About Bozeman Will Make You Cringe
Everyone has been talking about how much Bozeman has changed. It's true, some parts of Bozeman aren't recognizable anymore, and are downright cringeworthy. In the past few years, a lot of people have moved to Bozeman. While that's great news for Bozeman's economy, it isn't the best news for longtime residents. Complaints about out-of-state transplants are fairly common on almost every social media platform. Developers and property owners have been raking in the cash while locals are forced to make sacrifices in order to stay in the place they've called home for years.
Smoke visible in Bozeman due to pile burning
Bozeman, Mont — If you see smoke rising in Bozeman from the south towards Hyalite do not be alarmed. Fire crews with the Custer Gallatin National Forest will be burning piles in the area. Pile burning is done to minimize wildfire risk in the Gallatin Valley area. Smoke will...
