Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

MSU volleyball to take on Portland St., Sac St.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — At the beginning of the season, Montana State volleyball head coach Daniel Jones told the media, “This is the best team I’ve had at Montana State.”. Since then, injuries and Jones announcing his need to step away from the program temporarily have made things difficult for the team.
NBCMontana

Pioneer Baseball League announces 2023 schedule

BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Tuesday, the Pioneer Baseball League announced a 96-game schedule for each of its 10 teams in Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. The season will begin on May 23, 2023. For a look at the 2023 schedules, click here. The following is a press release sent...
NBCMontana

MSU announces new geothermal energy project

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is working on a new plan to save energy and reduce utility costs. MSU is partnering with design firm Cushing Terrell to develop a way to harvest geothermal technology. Officials say now is a good time for the project, with two new buildings...
NBCMontana

Pumpkin composting available in Big Sky, Bozeman, Belgrade

MISSOULA, Mont. — Jack-o-lanterns are starting to get a little shriveled now that Halloween has passed, and one Montana company is asking people to drop off their pumpkins so they can be used to generate compost, instead of generating landfill waste. YES Compost posted on Instagram Wednesday, "Instead of...
96.7 KISS FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
NBCMontana

University system to explore 'sprint degrees'

HELENA, Mont. — Spurred in part by ongoing staff shortages in Montana’s health care industry, the Montana University System is exploring ways to condense the academic timeline for certain college degrees and usher graduates into the state’s workforce more quickly. A pilot program, which is currently under...
XL Country 100.7

Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About

In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
NBCMontana

Monica Tranel hosts press conference in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Monica Tranel is making a final campaign push ahead of Election Day. The Democratic candidate for Montana’s western congressional district held a press conference at NorthWestern Energy in Bozeman on Tuesday. Tranel spoke out against NorthWestern Energy’s recent rate increase. She also touched on inflation...
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Rest Home puts mill levy before taxpayers

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Rest Home offers 69 beds for long-term care in Bozeman. But rising costs mean the facility is struggling with funding. The county says a number of factors are driving up the cost of doing business, inflation and employee pay. Medicaid rates no longer cover the cost of care.
chainstoreage.com

Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall

Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
XL Country 100.7

Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location

A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
NBCMontana

American Red Cross in Montana recommends checking smoke alarms

Bozeman, Mont — The American Red Cross in Montana is urging people to check their smoke alarms. This reminder comes as daylight saving ends on Nov. 6 and we turn back the clock. The hope is while people adjust their clocks they’ll also test smoke alarms. Across the...
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. falls behind on absentee ballot returns

KALISPELL, MONT. — New numbers from Gallatin County show the county is behind on absentee ballot returns, although they make up the second biggest county in the state. According to Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, the county is just under 33% of ballots returned so far, compared to Missoula County at 43.8%, Yellowstone County at 45% and Flathead County at 39.2%.
XL Country 100.7

These 5 Facts About Bozeman Will Make You Cringe

Everyone has been talking about how much Bozeman has changed. It's true, some parts of Bozeman aren't recognizable anymore, and are downright cringeworthy. In the past few years, a lot of people have moved to Bozeman. While that's great news for Bozeman's economy, it isn't the best news for longtime residents. Complaints about out-of-state transplants are fairly common on almost every social media platform. Developers and property owners have been raking in the cash while locals are forced to make sacrifices in order to stay in the place they've called home for years.
NBCMontana

Smoke visible in Bozeman due to pile burning

Bozeman, Mont — If you see smoke rising in Bozeman from the south towards Hyalite do not be alarmed. Fire crews with the Custer Gallatin National Forest will be burning piles in the area. Pile burning is done to minimize wildfire risk in the Gallatin Valley area. Smoke will...
