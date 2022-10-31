Read full article on original website
WTRF
West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77
BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
Driver identified in fatal I-77/I-64 crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on I-77/I-64 Tuesday, Nov. 1. West Virginia State Police say the driver, identified as Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was taking the exit from the interstate at mile-marker 96 when his truck struck the metal divider. The truck then overturned onto […]
wchstv.com
Name of man killed in crash on I-77 near Midland Trail-Belle exit released
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police have released the name of driver who died Tuesday after his truck crashed and overturned on Interstate 77 near the Midland/Belle exit. Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was dead at the scene of the wreck, according to a news release...
2 injured, 1 arrested in I-64E crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:07 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – The suspect in a crash on I-64 in South Charleston has appeared in court. Authorities say Logan Tighe is accused of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury to another person. According to court records, Tighe was driving in the middle lane of I-64 near the Montrose […]
wchstv.com
Police: Two injured in I-64 crash; driver of second vehicle charged with DUI
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:30 p.m., 11/3/22. The driver of a truck involved in a crash with a motorcycle has been charged with driving under the influence, police said. Officers reported the wreck occurred Thursday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp.
WSAZ
Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston. The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp. Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open. According to South Charleston...
WSAZ
Accident causes traffic delays on I64
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident is causing traffic delays on I-64 near mile marker 23. No other information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information. I-64 at 23 mile marker.
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Young girl dead after she was found in backyard pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A 2-year-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a pond Thursday in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond by her brother Thursday in the 10000 block of Chillicothe Pike.
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for public assistance to find missing Kanawha County man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing Kanawha County man. Mark Coles, 68, of Rand has been missing since Oct. 28 , according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The news release said family members are concerned...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say driver killed in crash on I-77 near Belle-Midland Trail exit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:29 p.m. 11/01/22. West Virginia State Police said the driver of a crash on Interstate 77 South near the Midland Trail/Belle exit has died. The crash happened about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available. ORIGINAL.
1 injured in crash involving fire truck in Hurricane, West Virginia
(UPDATE: Nov. 1, 2022, 4:15 p.m.): Mike Hoffman, Hurricane Fire Department Chief, says one of their trucks was traveling south on Hurricane Creek Road while a small white car was driving north on the road. The driver of the white car went over the center line, and the driver of the fire truck swerved to […]
Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
wchstv.com
Cabell Midland High School student dies after being struck on interstate
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:46 p.m. 11/03/22. A Cabell Midland High School student has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on the interstate. Cabell Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the boy was involved in an altercation at the high school, and a parent came and...
WSAZ
Crews respond to head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.
Victim identified in Putnam County ATV crash
UPDATE: (9:23 A.M. Nov. 1, 2022) – Steve Hill Sr., 60, of Charleston was killed Monday afternoon in an ATV crash, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. UPDATE: (7:46 P.M. Oct. 31, 2022) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after an ATV crash in Putnam County. According to the […]
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
3-vehicle crash shuts down Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A head-on collision that involved three vehicles has shut down Route 10 near Salt Rock, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened around 7:15 p.m. There is currently no word on any injuries. Route 10 is closed about one mile north of Upper Heath Creek Road. Cabell County EMS, […]
WSAZ
Driver killed in I-77 crash; southbound lanes reopen
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person was killed Tuesday after an accident along Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County. According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just before the Belle/Midland Trail exit on I-77 (also I-64) near mile-marker 96. It was reported just after 3 p.m. The southbound...
wchstv.com
Man suffers 'significant injuries' after being struck by vehicle in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was injured after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Lawrence County, Ohio, on Monday. Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Ky., suffered “significant injuries” after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking along County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian hit near Chesapeake High School
A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck Monday night near Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County, Ohio.
