ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77

BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
BELLE, WV
WSAZ

Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston. The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp. Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open. According to South Charleston...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Accident causes traffic delays on I64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident is causing traffic delays on I-64 near mile marker 23. No other information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information. I-64 at 23 mile marker.
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
TORNADO, WV
wchstv.com

Cabell Midland High School student dies after being struck on interstate

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:46 p.m. 11/03/22. A Cabell Midland High School student has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on the interstate. Cabell Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the boy was involved in an altercation at the high school, and a parent came and...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews respond to head-on crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim identified in Putnam County ATV crash

UPDATE: (9:23 A.M. Nov. 1, 2022) – Steve Hill Sr., 60, of Charleston was killed Monday afternoon in an ATV crash, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. UPDATE: (7:46 P.M. Oct. 31, 2022) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after an ATV crash in Putnam County. According to the […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Driver killed in I-77 crash; southbound lanes reopen

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person was killed Tuesday after an accident along Interstate 77 South in Kanawha County. According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just before the Belle/Midland Trail exit on I-77 (also I-64) near mile-marker 96. It was reported just after 3 p.m. The southbound...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy