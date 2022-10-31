Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
Andy Cohen blasts Lisa Rinna over alleged Aspen receipts: I never saw them
Andy Cohen said if Lisa Rinna did bring a second envelope containing receipts from Kathy Hilton’s alleged “psychotic break” in Colorado, she never showed them during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. “She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw – that I never saw. We didn’t get to them, we didn’t cut them out of the show, she never handed them over during the show, so that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts,” Cohen, 54, said on Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.” Earlier this week, Cohen told fans that Rinna, 59, brought one...
Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK, savagely responds to Erika Jayne’s divorce prediction
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, has some snarky “management advice” for Erika Jayne after she predicted the couple would be the next Bravolebrities to divorce. PK brushed off the prophecy and shaded Jayne, who is still entangled...
Andy Cohen reveals what was in the envelopes Lisa Rinna brought to the 'RHOBH' season 12 reunion
Lisa Rinna brought envelopes to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion addressing her feud with Sutton Stracke. They were never shown.
90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Johnson Defends New Boyfriend Tony's Controversial Tattoo, And Fans Aren't Having It
90 Day: The Single Life's viewers are upset after learning about Tony's controversial tattoo.
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
The truth behind Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah Belle’s ‘creepy’ photo
Harry Hamlin is nothing but a proud father. The actor and his eldest daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, recently made headlines for a New York Fashion Week photo that many social media users dubbed “creepy” and “provocative.” And a source familiar with the situation tells Page Six exclusively that the family, including matriarch Lisa Rinna, is “disgusted” by all the “shameful” commentary. “He is a proud father who was just about to whisper in her ear how proud he is of her,” our insider shares, adding that the photographer of the image in question, Manny Carabel, is “absolutely horrified and so distraught” over fans’...
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrei Castravet
It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) gave birth to baby No. 2, welcoming her second child — a son — with husband Andrei Castravet. She shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “HE’S HERE!...
Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Emma Slater During 'Dancing with the Stars' Live Broadcast
For a minute, it looked as if things were getting heated at the Dancing with the Stars judges table when Carrie Ann Inaba was critiquing Vinny Guadagnino’s paso doble with pro partner Koko Iwasaki and had to stop to take Emma Slater to task, chiding her, “Emma, is that you?" And then adding, "Have you danced yet?”
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Eliza’s Tweet About Her Behavior Toward Rodney Completely Misses the Point
Some 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 fans are taking issue with the way Eliza acted toward Rodney over her date with Justin. Here's why.
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen is celebrating his first Halloween as a father of two to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Benjamin, 3 Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two! The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram. The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand...
bravotv.com
Kathryn Dennis Responds to James Kennedy’s Recent Comments About the Southern Charm Cast
Kathryn decided Halloween was the perfect time to address the Vanderpump Rules DJ’s alleged comments from the BravoCon 2022 weekend. Drama is still coming out of the BravoCon 2022 weekend. After Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy reportedly made some comments about the Southern Charm cast, Kathryn Dennis now has a message for the DJ.
bravotv.com
Here’s How the Potomac Housewives Reacted After Ashley Imitated Them for Halloween
The RHOP cast members weighed in after Ashley Darby dressed up as each of them for Halloween. Ashley Darby went all out for Halloween this year by channeling Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton in the most epic way. Of course, it didn’t take long for her castmates on The Real Housewives of Potomac to react to the incredible costume.
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby Just Won Halloween Dressed as Each of the Potomac Housewives
The RHOP mom proved that imitation really is the best form of flattery when she channeled her castmates in the most epic way. Ashley Darby definitely knows how to deliver on the Halloween front. Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member opted for a cosmically stellar style while channeling Doja Cat. Ashley took to Instagram at the time to show off that incredible costume, which included a hot pink bustier and sheer pink miniskirt over a see-through long-sleeved bodysuit in the same bubblegum hue. She topped off the look with a hoop choker, hoop earrings, and a pair of sparkly silver-heeled ankle boots.
'Below Deck Down Under' Probably Won't Get a Reunion Special
The yacht has docked and the deckhands and stews of Below Deck Down Under are officially no longer at the mercy of reality TV cameras. But with Season 1 over, fans want to know — is there a Below Deck Down Under reunion special? Bravo is known for its reality TV reunions that rival those of other networks' reality shows.
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 16 Cast (PHOTOS)
Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples. In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.
