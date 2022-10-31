ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Andy Cohen blasts Lisa Rinna over alleged Aspen receipts: I never saw them

Andy Cohen said if Lisa Rinna did bring a second envelope containing receipts from Kathy Hilton’s alleged “psychotic break” in Colorado, she never showed them during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. “She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw – that I never saw. We didn’t get to them, we didn’t cut them out of the show, she never handed them over during the show, so that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts,” Cohen, 54, said on Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.” Earlier this week, Cohen told fans that Rinna, 59, brought one...
COLORADO STATE
Page Six

The truth behind Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah Belle’s ‘creepy’ photo

Harry Hamlin is nothing but a proud father. The actor and his eldest daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, recently made headlines for a New York Fashion Week photo that many social media users dubbed “creepy” and “provocative.” And a source familiar with the situation tells Page Six exclusively that the family, including matriarch Lisa Rinna, is “disgusted” by all the “shameful” commentary. “He is a proud father who was just about to whisper in her ear how proud he is of her,” our insider shares, adding that the photographer of the image in question, Manny Carabel, is “absolutely horrified and so distraught” over fans’...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
People

Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella

Andy Cohen is celebrating his first Halloween as a father of two to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Benjamin, 3 Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two! The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram. The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand...
bravotv.com

Kathryn Dennis Responds to James Kennedy’s Recent Comments About the Southern Charm Cast

Kathryn decided Halloween was the perfect time to address the Vanderpump Rules DJ’s alleged comments from the BravoCon 2022 weekend. Drama is still coming out of the BravoCon 2022 weekend. After Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy reportedly made some comments about the Southern Charm cast, Kathryn Dennis now has a message for the DJ.
bravotv.com

Here’s How the Potomac Housewives Reacted After Ashley Imitated Them for Halloween

The RHOP cast members weighed in after Ashley Darby dressed up as each of them for Halloween. Ashley Darby went all out for Halloween this year by channeling Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton in the most epic way. Of course, it didn’t take long for her castmates on The Real Housewives of Potomac to react to the incredible costume.
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Just Won Halloween Dressed as Each of the Potomac Housewives

The RHOP mom proved that imitation really is the best form of flattery when she channeled her castmates in the most epic way. Ashley Darby definitely knows how to deliver on the Halloween front. Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member opted for a cosmically stellar style while channeling Doja Cat. Ashley took to Instagram at the time to show off that incredible costume, which included a hot pink bustier and sheer pink miniskirt over a see-through long-sleeved bodysuit in the same bubblegum hue. She topped off the look with a hoop choker, hoop earrings, and a pair of sparkly silver-heeled ankle boots.
MARYLAND STATE
Distractify

'Below Deck Down Under' Probably Won't Get a Reunion Special

The yacht has docked and the deckhands and stews of Below Deck Down Under are officially no longer at the mercy of reality TV cameras. But with Season 1 over, fans want to know — is there a Below Deck Down Under reunion special? Bravo is known for its reality TV reunions that rival those of other networks' reality shows.
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 16 Cast (PHOTOS)

Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples. In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.

