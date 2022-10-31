Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
kotatv.com
It’s what’s for dinner; annual Meat Fest giving away beef, poultry, and chicken
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s what’s for dinner; beef, pork, poultry. Whichever is your go-to, an event this weekend will have your freezer stuffed full of steaks, burgers, Hutterite turkeys, and more for the annual Naja Shriners and Black Hills Harley Davidson Meat Fest. The event is...
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: A classic 80s movie turned musical and craft beer and bingo
Are you having a hard time thinking of things to do this weekend? How about catching a classic 80’s movie turned musical? Or what about getting a head start on that Christmas shopping at a local bazaar? Check out these events happening in and around Rapid City. Grubby Games...
kotatv.com
Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online. But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores. One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift...
KEVN
Enjoy today because winter’s chill is on the way!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another near-record warm day with southwest winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to extreme fire danger. Highs will be in the 70s today. The record high for Rapid City is 78. We’ll be near that today! Yesterday, we tied the record of 76 in town, originally set in 1965.
kotatv.com
A cold night ahead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will clear out through the night and temperatures will fall into the 20s and teens. Wind chill values could feel like the teens to single digits. A Very cold start to your Friday. Thankfully, sunny skies are expected all day long and temperatures will...
kotatv.com
Holiday season begins with community food drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With inflation making it harder for people to make ends meet, the holidays can be a stressful time for those who don’t have the extra funds for large holiday meals - making it even more important to lend a hand this holiday season. To help fight that Rapid City’s Public Works Department and the AFSCME Union are sponsoring a community food drive with Feeding South Dakota from Nov. 1 through Nov. 18.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
kotatv.com
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
KEVN
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
kotatv.com
Firefighters successfully hold containment lines on Palmer Gulch Wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday evening, firefighters successfully held the containment lines as they continue to fight the Palmer Gulch Wildfire. A Red Flag Warning was put into effect starting noon Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday night. Firefighters continue to eliminate hazard trees (known as snags), strengthen lines, and mop up hot spots.
kotatv.com
Firefighters keep Palmer Gulch Wildfire within its lines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Palmer Gulch Wildfire, keeping it to 87 acres and now 50 percent contained. Overnight, the fire burned heavy dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter, according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. Firefighters are working to...
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
kotatv.com
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
newscenter1.tv
Who are the costume winners from Deadweird 2022?
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadweird! It’s how Deadwood does Halloween. Deadweird featured the 10th Annual Monster Ball on Friday, October 28. Located at Saloon 10, this event included live music from Cowardly Lions, as well as, a people’s choice costume contest. On Saturday, Deadweird provided a family-friendly activity...
kotatv.com
Community organizations gather for ‘Glow Walk’ to highlight youth homelessness, runaways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender, along with a number of community organizations kicked-off Runaway Prevention Month with a Glow Walk at Main Street Square. The mayor welcomed the organizations, and kids and teens in the community, and made the official proclamation declaring Runaway Prevention Month in Rapid City.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
kotatv.com
Halloween Night in Rapid City
Halloween Night in Rapid City
kotatv.com
Trio of fires in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
kotatv.com
Cement truck accident closes down busy Rapid City street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
