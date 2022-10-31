Read full article on original website
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Police: 2 injured in north Columbus crash involving reportedly stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured following a crash on the city's north side Thursday morning involving what is believed to be a stolen truck, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Piedmont and Maize roads shortly after 2 a.m. on...
2 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions were described as stable, according...
Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
One person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Tee Jaye’s parking lot
Following a standoff, one man was injured after being shot by a police officer in a south Columbus restaurant parking lot early this morning. Columbus Police said that just after 5 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a ShotSpotter report that shots were fired on the 1300 block of Parsons Ave. They arrived to find an armed man firing shots in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place, which is located at 1385 Parsons Ave. The restaurant was closed at the time.
Two injured after stolen pickup truck crashes in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a stolen vehicle during a single-car crash in North Linden. One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, another to Riverside Hospital with undisclosed injuries after the stolen pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Maize Road and Piedmont Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. […]
Police: Officer fired shots, critically injuring person behind south Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a Columbus Division of Police officer fired shots at a restaurant on the city's south side early Thursday morning. The shooting reportedly happened in an alley behind Tee Jaye's Country Place near Parsons Avenue and Hanford Street at 5:25 a.m.
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
Caretakers remember the life of young girl fatally struck by vehicle on Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every day started the same at A Better Choice Daycare and Learning Center. Smiles and loads of laughter, especially from 4-year-old Catherine Rodriguez. "Her smile was magnetic I just remember her running in here and running out,” said Kelly Spence. Since she was an infant,...
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Two juveniles crash KIA into ravine after police chase in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two juveniles led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the west side of Columbus, Ohio. At around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a KIA Soul, believed to be stolen, fled […]
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
Bodycam video shows police exchange gunfire with man outside of Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video hours after a man was shot by an officer outside of a Columbus restaurant Thursday morning. Police were called to the parking lot of Tee Jaye's Country Place on the 1300 block of Parsons Avenue just before 5:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Raymond Hampton who is now charged with three counts of felonious assault after firing a handgun at officers.
Driver of semitrailer crashes into tree, dies in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus on Tuesday. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west in the 7700 block of East Broad Street just before noon. The driver then crossed into the same...
Sheriff: 2 teen girls flee from traffic stop, crash stolen vehicle into fence at west Columbus apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage girls, ages 12 and 13, crashed a reportedly stolen vehicle into a fence near Hilliard Wednesday morning after fleeing from a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. At approximately 2:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to initiate...
Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick
BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
Short North business owners, employees calling for change after multiple cars crash into businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car went barreling into Galla Park Steak in the Short North on Wednesday night. About 24 hours before that, another vehicle crashed into the S'wich Social ice cream shop. Now people are speaking out about dangerous intersections in the area and asking city leaders to...
Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Police have released photos of several persons of interest, wanted for questioning in a Columbus shooting that killed a Girard man.
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
Ginther responds to growing concerns of crosswalk safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Calls are growing louder for the City of Columbus to do something about a deadly crosswalk. On Halloween night, a 4-year-old girl was killed while walking across the street with her mother. It happened at the intersection of Westerville Road and Valley Park Ave in northeast Columbus.
Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
