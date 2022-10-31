ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

2 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions were described as stable, according...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Tee Jaye’s parking lot

Following a standoff, one man was injured after being shot by a police officer in a south Columbus restaurant parking lot early this morning. Columbus Police said that just after 5 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a ShotSpotter report that shots were fired on the 1300 block of Parsons Ave. They arrived to find an armed man firing shots in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place, which is located at 1385 Parsons Ave. The restaurant was closed at the time.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after stolen pickup truck crashes in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a stolen vehicle during a single-car crash in North Linden. One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, another to Riverside Hospital with undisclosed injuries after the stolen pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Maize Road and Piedmont Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two juveniles crash KIA into ravine after police chase in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two juveniles led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the west side of Columbus, Ohio. At around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a KIA Soul, believed to be stolen, fled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Bodycam video shows police exchange gunfire with man outside of Columbus restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video hours after a man was shot by an officer outside of a Columbus restaurant Thursday morning. Police were called to the parking lot of Tee Jaye's Country Place on the 1300 block of Parsons Avenue just before 5:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Raymond Hampton who is now charged with three counts of felonious assault after firing a handgun at officers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
BLACKLICK, OH
10TV

Ginther responds to growing concerns of crosswalk safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Calls are growing louder for the City of Columbus to do something about a deadly crosswalk. On Halloween night, a 4-year-old girl was killed while walking across the street with her mother. It happened at the intersection of Westerville Road and Valley Park Ave in northeast Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

