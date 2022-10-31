Read full article on original website
Big Daddy
3d ago
Eligible for parole after 10 years for disabling a officer of the Law . Talking about privilege and a lenient sentence.
Reply(2)
4
Related
2 plead guilty to killing spree that included suspect’s husband, who was found dead in ditch
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Two people recently pleaded guilty to killing multiple people across several counties and states in May 2021. According to a news release from the York Police Department, authorities linked Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson to the murder of Thomas Hardin on May 2, 2021, on Lowry Row in York, South Carolina.
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went to Pride […]
actionnews5.com
2 charged in police chase that injured officers and civilians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in custody after injuring two officers and two civilians during a police chase near the airport Wednesday evening. Memphis Police Department says Tracey Shaw and Brandon Jones were in a black Infiniti G37 that struck an officer, an MPD squad car and multiple civilian cars while trying to flee from police after being approached at a gas station on Millbranch Road.
actionnews5.com
Man charged with multiple carjackings held with $12,000 bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man on Nov. 2 in connection with four carjackings. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Woman charged with stealing nearly $200K in Coach merchandise
A heavy haul of expensive high fashion items landed a woman living in a Tennessee motel behind bars Tuesday.
Arkansas Woman Found Dead from Single Gunshot Wound Outside BP Gas Station
Just two weeks after a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in West Memphis, Arkansas, another woman has been killed, leaving four children behind. Twenty-eight-year-old Christian Hammock was found dead inside a gray Nissan Sentra outside a BP gas station Sunday. She died from a single gunshot wound, according to police officials.
actionnews5.com
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
actionnews5.com
Robbers crash car into Midtown lawn, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects robbed the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
Two arrested, two officers injured after car chase in Southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car chase in Southeast Memphis ended Wednesday afternoon with gunfire, two people arrested, two injured officers and several crashed cars, the Memphis Police Department said. It all started just after 5 p.m., when officers attempted to stop a black Infiniti car at a gas station...
actionnews5.com
Bass Pro Shops hotel guest charged after police say he groped employee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hotel guest of the Big Cypress Lodge inside the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid has been arrested and charged after police say he harassed an employee and groped her. Police say that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 50-year-old Dempsey R. Riddle followed an employee onto...
actionnews5.com
Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
actionnews5.com
Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound. He died on...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian dead after crash on Summer Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a pedestrian died after a crash overnight Thursday near East Memphis. The pedestrian died at the crash scene at Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace around 3:39 a.m., according to MPD. Officers have cleared the scene and all lanes on Summer Avenue...
Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside the Johnson & Johnson and FedEx distribution centers in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot […]
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl arrested after Hyundai stolen on Halloween
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were arrested after a man’s car was stolen on Halloween morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was at an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Road that morning. When he walked out, he realized his 2015 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen, police said.
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Binghampton. MPD says the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at Chelsea Avenue and Trezant Street on Tuesday evening. There is no description of the car at this time.
15-year-old boy shot, in critical condition, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur after gunfire in a Memphis neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened on Deerskin Drive around 7 p.m. Police said the gunman sped away in a black Acura SUV. When...
Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
2 men injured, one critically, in crash on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital, one critically injured, after a crash on I-240 early Thursday morning. At 6:48 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the crash at I-240 westbound, east of Getwell Road. One man was taken to Regional One...
Comments / 11