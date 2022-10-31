ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Big Daddy
3d ago

Eligible for parole after 10 years for disabling a officer of the Law . Talking about privilege and a lenient sentence.

Related
actionnews5.com

2 charged in police chase that injured officers and civilians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in custody after injuring two officers and two civilians during a police chase near the airport Wednesday evening. Memphis Police Department says Tracey Shaw and Brandon Jones were in a black Infiniti G37 that struck an officer, an MPD squad car and multiple civilian cars while trying to flee from police after being approached at a gas station on Millbranch Road.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged with multiple carjackings held with $12,000 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man on Nov. 2 in connection with four carjackings. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, is charged with criminal attempt felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Robbers crash car into Midtown lawn, said MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects robbed the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man stabbed to death in Parkway Village, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is detained after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a wounding call on Medowlake Drive North just before 10 a.m. to find a man suffering a stab wound. He died on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian dead after crash on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a pedestrian died after a crash overnight Thursday near East Memphis. The pedestrian died at the crash scene at Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace around 3:39 a.m., according to MPD. Officers have cleared the scene and all lanes on Summer Avenue...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside the Johnson & Johnson and FedEx distribution centers in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Binghampton. MPD says the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at Chelsea Avenue and Trezant Street on Tuesday evening. There is no description of the car at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
MEMPHIS, TN

