FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
A Wallaby is on the loose in Michigan
The United States Department of Agriculture says the exotic animal is not a threat to public safety.
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
Letter from the Editor: Hey, Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker – can we have our fun rivalry back?
I do have a little brother. Two people could not be more competitive than we are. And there is no shortage of spirited trash talk on the golf course or across a Ping-Pong table. Have we had our differences? Yes. But we don’t hate each other and have never beaten...
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Fallout from tunnel incidents after Michigan-Michigan State
EAST LANSING, MI -- The Paul Bunyan Trophy is back in Ann Arbor after the Michigan Wolverines took care of business against the Michigan State Spartans last Saturday night, but it’s what happened after the game in the tunnels of the Big House that has stolen the conversation and marred the 115th meeting between the two rivals.
WILX-TV
MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
detroitlions.com
Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.
Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 1st
Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
WNEM
Missing Canton teen believed to be in mid-Michigan
CANTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Caitlin Cecil, 17, was reported missing from Canton and is believed to be in mid-Michigan. The Canton Police Department is requesting assistance in finding the missing teen. Caitlin was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 at about 2 p.m. She was leaving her home in the...
Harbaugh 'can't imagine that this will not result in criminal charges.' Is that what's next for MSU players? Experts aren't sure
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs into a dark chapter of the storied Michigan-Michigan State rivalry and speaks to a legal expert to find out whether criminal charges may be coming.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
WNEM
Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident
University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh responds to the brawl following Michigan's win over Michigan State Saturday night. A seven-year-old is fighting for his life after what police say was an "accidental" shooting. Decision on mosquito control. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Voters in Saginaw County will decide whether...
The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real
News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash
(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
Hey, America! Hillsdale College is aiming for you, too.
The little Michigan school has big clout with the Republican Party — and boasts about its ‘alumni pipeline to the Supreme Court’
WNEM
Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
WNEM
TV5 News Update Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2
Join us for our segment on Flint's Got Talent! Joining us to talk about it are Dachelle Mcdonald and Kameron Motley. Here are the top stories we're following today. EV owner: Investment in electric infrastructure is vital. Updated: 17 hours ago. Electric vehicles are all the rage, but is the...
