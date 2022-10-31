ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
WILX-TV

MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.

Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 1st

Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air.
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
WNEM

Missing Canton teen believed to be in mid-Michigan

CANTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Caitlin Cecil, 17, was reported missing from Canton and is believed to be in mid-Michigan. The Canton Police Department is requesting assistance in finding the missing teen. Caitlin was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 at about 2 p.m. She was leaving her home in the...
WNEM

Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh responds to the brawl following Michigan's win over Michigan State Saturday night. A seven-year-old is fighting for his life after what police say was an "accidental" shooting. Decision on mosquito control. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Voters in Saginaw County will decide whether...
97.5 NOW FM

The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real

News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
CBS Detroit

Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash

(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
WNEM

Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
fox2detroit.com

Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
WNEM

TV5 News Update Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2

Join us for our segment on Flint's Got Talent! Joining us to talk about it are Dachelle Mcdonald and Kameron Motley. Here are the top stories we're following today. EV owner: Investment in electric infrastructure is vital. Updated: 17 hours ago. Electric vehicles are all the rage, but is the...
