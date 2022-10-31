ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN
WILX-TV

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which is south of Lippincott Boulevard and east of Dort Highway. Michigan...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Missing 17-year-old in Canton – police seeking help

Nov. 1, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report they are looking for a 17-year-old female, Catlin Cecil, who went missing from her home on Friday, Oct. 28. Cecil was last seen leaving her home in the 7000 block of Charrington at approximately 2 p.m. Cecil drives a 2010 silver Dodge...
CANTON, MI

