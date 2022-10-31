Read full article on original website
Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called at 9:24 p.m. Nov. 1, to the 1400 block of Pringle Avenue in Jackson for a report of multiple shots fired in the area, according to the Jackson Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
12-year-old's death sparks renewed plea for safeguards
Earlier this month, a 12-year-old boy from Dearborn Heights was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike home from a football game.
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
fox2detroit.com
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing woman who has developmental disorder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman who has a developmental disorder. Joan Moon, 66, was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Moon is Black with short black hair and brown eyes. She...
abc12.com
29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which is south of Lippincott Boulevard and east of Dort Highway. Michigan...
Police searching for owners of English Mastiffs accused of attacking, killing small dog in Macomb County
A couple along with their two large dogs are being sought by officials in Macomb County after they say the animals attacked and killed a Bichon over the weekend.
Student will not face charges after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Oakland County elementary school
A 10-year-old Paint Creek Elementary student was taken by authorities, but not charged, after threatening to shoot up his Lake Orion school. The boy spent a night in Children’s Village detention center, and the district suspended him for five days.
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Man critically injured in daytime shooting in downtown Farmington was targeted, police say
Police say a Farmington man who called police to report damage to his car on Tuesday morning was shot minutes later in what is being called a “targeted” attack.
Woman shot and killed at Flint apartment complex on Halloween night
FLINT, MI – Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex off Lippincott Boulevard on Halloween night. Officers with the Flint Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, to the 2100 block of Midway Circle, east of Dort Highway, after a report of a possible shooting.
Teen charged after Roseville crash leads to discovery of woman's body in her own truck with shoelace around her throat
A 19-year-old has been charged with two felonies in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in a pickup truck after a crash in Roseville last week.
plymouthvoice.com
Missing 17-year-old in Canton – police seeking help
Nov. 1, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report they are looking for a 17-year-old female, Catlin Cecil, who went missing from her home on Friday, Oct. 28. Cecil was last seen leaving her home in the 7000 block of Charrington at approximately 2 p.m. Cecil drives a 2010 silver Dodge...
3 show up to Lansing hospital with gunshot wounds
Lansing Police tell 6 News officers were sent to the hospital around 7:05 p.m. for three walk-in shooting victims.
