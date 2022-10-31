ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNEM

Flint man pleads guilty to 2 violent carjackings

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man pleaded guilty to committing two carjackings. The Department of Justice made the announcement on Nov. 3. According to court records, 20-year-old Darian Welch committed one carjacking in Grand Blanc after midnight on July 23, 2021, where he approached the victim as she was pumping gas into her car. He pulled out a loaded gun, put the muzzle against her temple, and demanded her keys, the DOJ said, adding Welch took the keys and drove off in her car.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries

SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

7-year-old dies after shooting self with gun

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-year-old Saginaw County boy died after police say he shot himself with a gun. It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. On...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

GRAPHIC: Man stabs dog 20 times, killing it, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A mid-Michigan man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Terry Louis Key II’s arrest during a press conference on Nov. 2. Key...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Funding for Pinconning Police Department on the ballot

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A house fire claimed the lives of a...
PINCONNING, MI
WILX-TV

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Freeland Community School District to hold class Friday after reported bomb threat

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Freeland Community School District will hold class as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 4, after a staff member received a threatening email. Superintendent Matt Cairy said in a statement to parents, a high school staff member received the email Thursday night, indicating at some point in the future, an individual would “explode” the high school.
FREELAND, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 1st

Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which is south of Lippincott Boulevard and east of Dort Highway. Michigan...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Dog recovering after almost bleeding to death, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix dog is recovering after almost bleeding to death. The dog was discovered by members of the Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) on Sunday while they were out giving...
FLINT, MI

