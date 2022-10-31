Read full article on original website
WNEM
Undersheriff: 7-year-old’s shooting highlights importance of gun locks
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Days after accidentally shooting himself, a 7-year-old boy has died. “I don’t have the words to express how badly I feel for that family,” Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said. The shooting happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments...
WNEM
Flint man pleads guilty to 2 violent carjackings
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man pleaded guilty to committing two carjackings. The Department of Justice made the announcement on Nov. 3. According to court records, 20-year-old Darian Welch committed one carjacking in Grand Blanc after midnight on July 23, 2021, where he approached the victim as she was pumping gas into her car. He pulled out a loaded gun, put the muzzle against her temple, and demanded her keys, the DOJ said, adding Welch took the keys and drove off in her car.
Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Ingham County man sentenced to 70-100 years in prison for beating 2 women to death with hammer
A 30-year-old man from the Lansing area was sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison on Thursday morning for fatally beating two women to death with a hammer in 2019.
Flint Family Dollar shooter became sick minutes after shooting, sister says
FLINT, MI – Ramonyea Bishop, the Flint man prosecutors have pinned as the trigger man in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in March 2020, was visibly shaken up after returning to his sister’s apartment moments after the shooter, his sister testified Thursday in Genesee County Circuit Court.
‘Nobody came.’ Friend recounts shooting victim’s final moments
FLINT, MI – Leila Harmala fidgeted as she swiveled in her chair. Her hands remained in constant motion. She cupped her hands around her mouth. She swung around a small gavel at the witness stand with one hand. At times, she pulled at her necklace, a chain holding a...
WNEM
7-year-old dies after shooting self with gun
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-year-old Saginaw County boy died after police say he shot himself with a gun. It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. On...
WNEM
GRAPHIC: Man stabs dog 20 times, killing it, sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A mid-Michigan man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Terry Louis Key II’s arrest during a press conference on Nov. 2. Key...
WNEM
Funding for Pinconning Police Department on the ballot
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A house fire claimed the lives of a...
Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case
Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case?
3 show up to Lansing hospital with gunshot wounds
Lansing Police tell 6 News officers were sent to the hospital around 7:05 p.m. for three walk-in shooting victims.
Man stabs neighbor’s dog to death, fights deputy in jail lobby, police say
FLINT, MI -- A 36-year-old Flint man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s pit bull multiple times then leaving it to bleed out and die. Terry Louis Key II, 36, was charged with first-degree animal abuse, resisting and obstructing an officer, and malicious destruction of property and is currently in jail.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc12.com
Metamora man accused of attacking driver in incident that left girlfriend dead
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Metamora man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that accuse him of attacking the driver of a pickup truck in a weekend incident that left his girlfriend dead. Police say 41-year-old Kyle Rasmussen is facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
WNEM
Freeland Community School District to hold class Friday after reported bomb threat
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Freeland Community School District will hold class as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 4, after a staff member received a threatening email. Superintendent Matt Cairy said in a statement to parents, a high school staff member received the email Thursday night, indicating at some point in the future, an individual would “explode” the high school.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 1st
Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air.
abc12.com
29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which is south of Lippincott Boulevard and east of Dort Highway. Michigan...
WNEM
Dog recovering after almost bleeding to death, sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix dog is recovering after almost bleeding to death. The dog was discovered by members of the Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) on Sunday while they were out giving...
