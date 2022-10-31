FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man pleaded guilty to committing two carjackings. The Department of Justice made the announcement on Nov. 3. According to court records, 20-year-old Darian Welch committed one carjacking in Grand Blanc after midnight on July 23, 2021, where he approached the victim as she was pumping gas into her car. He pulled out a loaded gun, put the muzzle against her temple, and demanded her keys, the DOJ said, adding Welch took the keys and drove off in her car.

FLINT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO