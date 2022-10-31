Read full article on original website
Twitter Sued by Staff as Elon Musk’s Mass Layoffs Begin
Twitter is being sued over Elon Musk’s plan to cut around 3,700 jobs from the company, Bloomberg reports. The outlet says a class-action lawsuit was filed in San Francisco federal court on Thursday arguing that the social media company is breaching both federal and California state law by not giving staff enough notice that the layoffs were coming. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act stipulates that companies with over 100 employees must give a minimum of 60 days’ written notice before enacting mass layoffs which would affect 50 or more workers at a single site of employment. On Friday, Twitter staff began finding out if they were being cut in the layoffs which come a week on from Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company.Read it at Bloomberg
Houston Chronicle
High costs, economy, abortion top last Pappas-Leavitt debate
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chis Pappas accused his Republican challenger of treating politics as a performance without offering solutions to problems, while Karoline Leavitt accused the Democratic incumbent of being a partisan problem creator during their third and last debate on Thursday. The two candidates for New...
Calmes: GOP, spare us the bothsides-ism when it comes to the Pelosi attack
Right-wing extremists account for the overwhelming share of domestic political violence, and threats have spiked since Trump entered national politics.
Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — In the closing days of her campaign, Rep. Elaine Luria stood on a wooden porch in a far-flung part of her newly drawn district, microphone in hand and a 7-year-old Black girl at her side, to make her final case for what is at stake in the midterm elections.
Houston Chronicle
Tax-cut guru still says he's right about Trump, Truss and trickle-down
NASHVILLE - The mess in England doesn't mean he's wrong. Arthur Laffer, the chief cheerleader for supply-side economics since the days of Ronald Reagan, wants to make that clear. Laffer in early October publicly endorsed a dramatic tax-cutting plan proposed by Liz Truss, who was just getting settled in as...
Russia Hoping to Solve ‘Low Morale’ By Shooting Deserters, U.K. Intel Says
Russian forces in Ukraine are addressing their soldiers’ reluctance to fight by shooting deserters, according to a British intelligence report released Friday. “Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started deploying “barrier troops” or “blocking units,” the update said. “These units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives and have been used in previous conflicts by Russian forces.” The report added that the tactic of shooting deserters “likely attests to the low quality, low morale and indiscipline of Russian forces.” The British report comes after The Daily Beast reported that Ukrainian spies intercepted audio in late October in which a Russian soldier described being in a “retreat-blocking detachment” tasked with killing any of his comrades trying to flee the front.Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 04 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/CWHuZrKery🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bYLF2ONZOR— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 4, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
U.S., allies set parameters for price cap on Russian oil - WSJ
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have reached agreement on which sales of Russian oil will be subject to a price cap, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The lawyers who argue at the nation's highest court? Not so much. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday.
Houston Chronicle
Why Putin will fight for Kherson: Fresh water and land bridge to Crimea
KHERSON REGION, Ukraine - Here in the muddy coastal region of Kherson, which sits like a crumpled hat atop the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, soldiers are readying for what may become the biggest battle of President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, and perhaps the single best test of whether Moscow ends up winning any significant territory from its invasion or is forced to retreat empty-handed.
Houston Chronicle
Russian defense minister insists Ukraine infrastructure is military target
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Russia is targeting critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine to reduce the country's military capacity - rebuffing accusations that Moscow is committing war crimes by trying to leave people without power or heat during winter. "With precision-guided strikes, we continue to effectively hit...
Republicans Have Good Chance of Flipping a Congressional Seat in Central Florida
When U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., announced her retirement after the latest round of redistricting, a large field of candidates from both parties entered the contest to replace her. In the final days of the campaign, the GOP has a good chance of flipping the seat in what has shaped up as one of the most important congressional races to watch in the Sunshine State.
