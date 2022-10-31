ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Rudolph Admits She 'Did Not Have A Good Time' During First Appearance On David Letterman's Show

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
Before Maya Rudolph became a household name in 2011's Bridesmaids , she was just an eager comedian and actress thrilled to be invited to be a guest on David Letterman 's show — but her 2009 appearance on the series ended up being memorable for all of the wrong reasons.

"I did not have a good time," she recalled in a new interview.

"He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken," she continued to WSJ. Magazine . "And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated."

These days, she's able to easily crack a joke or two when she feels "uncomfortable," but back then, "I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet."

However, after the mishap, the mom-of-two, 50, was able to shake it off and continue on, as Letterman, 75, quickly apologized for his mistake and extended his hand in act of sincerity.

DAVID LETTERMAN, LARRY DAVID, MORE REPORTEDLY AMONG CELEBS CUT FROM BARACK OBAMA'S 60TH BIRTHDAY BASH GUEST LIST

When brought to the attention of Letterman's rep, they stated, "We must respectfully decline [to] comment."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Saturday Night Live alum explained how she often felt stressed out during public appearances. "It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul," she explained. "That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself."

That's one of the reasons the star decided to depart the hit NBC series in 2007, with over 150 episodes under her belt.

"Believe me, I am not a Pollyanna who’s like, I smile all day, every day. I get stressed out, I get pissed off, but I learned I could make a choice for myself, and it’s liberating," she shared of enjoying her personal time. "Maybe people who’ve worked as long as I have make other choices and have nicer cars. I don’t know, but it’s so important for me to [try to] have that balance."

Comments / 2

