kgns.tv
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - LISD officials are releasing more information about an incident that prompted a brief lockdown at a Laredo high school. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. when KGNS News received a tip regarding a lockdown at Martin High School. Laredo ISD confirmed the school...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You may soon see more bearded men around town and no it is not Santa Claus. No Shave November is officially underway, and the Laredo Police Department is putting their razors away for two good causes. Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the officers...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
kgns.tv
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo high school goes on a brief lockdown after school hours. According to KGNS sources, Martin High School was placed on a lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at around 5 p.m. No word on the nature of what caused the procedure, or how many people were...
kgns.tv
Career Day at Centeno Elementary
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids want to be a lot of things when they grow up, but local, state, and federal organizations are helping them decide. On Thursday, November 3, students from Centeno Elementary School celebrated their annual Career Day where several organizations like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, and even some of our friendly staff at KGNS were there to show their everyday activities.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo sees an increase in overdose deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The new year is just two months away and an alarming and dangerous trend has City of Laredo officials speaking out. The number of overdoses are close to doubling last year’s reported cases. The crisis has led several agencies to join forces to fight this...
MySanAntonio
United ISD ranked third in Texas for growth among bilingual students
Among 400 participating school districts across Texas, Laredo’s United Independent School District was nominated as a top 10 finalist by the Summit K12 program and finished in third place for Large Districts of the Year for Growth in Emergent Bilingual Students. The nominations and rankings were determined in large...
kgns.tv
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
kgns.tv
Laredo College to hold ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’ this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local club is inviting the community to lace up your shoes and get muddy for a worthy cause. The EMS Club and Laredo College will hold its first ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’. The family-friendly event is a charity race that will benefit Families...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the big ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event approaches, the City of Laredo is bringing awareness to some of the struggles the disease brings. The disease destroys memory and other vital mental functions. The rate of Alzheimer’s and other dementias in African Americans and Hispanics is higher than in any other race.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration. If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.
kgns.tv
Ryan Elementary holds second annual Trunk-or-Treat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school with 70 years of history celebrates a new Halloween tradition. For the second year, Ryan Elementary held its Trunk-or-Treat event. Students went to several booths on campus filled with candies and goodies. Each booth was decorated as a different theme. Nixon cheerleaders and the...
kgns.tv
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo. The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time. One...
kgns.tv
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
kgns.tv
Educators bring out the Halloween spirit at Sanchez-Ochoa Elementary
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween celebrations continued at several Laredo schools on Monday morning. For the kiddos who might not be able to go trick or treating, Sanchez Ochoa Elementary brought the festivities to them. Over 500 students took part in the event. Local student Kourtney Mata said she...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for a man, 20-year-old Raul Botello, Jr., who is accused of aggravated robbery with a firearm. On Thursday, September 22, Laredo Police officers got to the 800 block of North Seymour Avenue for a call of a robbery. When officers got there, they spoke to a male victim. The victim knows Botello and said that Botello had gone by his residence and threatened him and his wife by saying he was going to shoot the residence if she did not sign a title to their vehicles. According to the victims, Botello showed the handle of a gun he was concealing. The victims mentioned they both feared for their life.
kgns.tv
Beto O’Rourke rallies supporters at TAMIU
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Candidates for the governor’s race are making sure to pay one last visit to Laredo. On Wednesday afternoon, democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Roruke visited the Gateway City and made a stop at TAMIU. Supporters rallied for the candidate outside the Western Hemisphere Center with...
kgns.tv
Middle school students take part in Special Olympics Bowling Competition
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo students participated in the Area 21 Special Olympics Texas Bowling. On Wednesday, middle school students gathered at Jett Bowl to show off their skills. Students who participate in adaptive physical education were invited to the special occasion where they competed against other school districts. Laredo...
kgns.tv
Laredo College announces details of 75th anniversary gala
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College is celebrating 75 years of educating the Laredo Community and its inviting the public to be a part of the celebration. On Wednesday, the college announced the details of its ‘West End Diamond Roundup’ Gala in the Kazen Center building. Dr. Minita...
rtands.com
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on second span of new international bridge
The number of trains moving between the United States and Mexico is about to double. On September 2, RT&S reported that Kansas City Southern (KCS) planned to break ground on a second span of an international bridge that would double the number of trains moving in and out of Mexico.
