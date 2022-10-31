A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge.

Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park

As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed canines and hope they get a taste of Thanksgiving turkey in November.



















Their entry fees went toward building the new Belmont County dog park.

