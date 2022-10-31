ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge.

Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park

As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed canines and hope they get a taste of Thanksgiving turkey in November.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gam44_0itgdw8Z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420wYv_0itgdw8Z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LxGL_0itgdw8Z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beqOF_0itgdw8Z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSyFq_0itgdw8Z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CwWM_0itgdw8Z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oRxx_0itgdw8Z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0kUe_0itgdw8Z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLG7j_0itgdw8Z00

Their entry fees went toward building the new Belmont County dog park.

