Pistons And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game.

On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Detroit Pistons , and for the game each team has announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pistons will start Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic, Stewart on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Monday."

Brook Lopez had been on the injury report with an illness, but he is in the starting lineup.

The Pistons come into the game with a 2-5 record in their first seven games of the season, but they are coming off a very impressive win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening (128-114).

They have a solid roster that features 2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham, 2022 fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic, but they are still a ways away from being a playoff team.

Last season, they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

As for the Bucks, they are on fire to start the season.

They are 5-0 with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.4 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Even more impressive, the Bucks have not had All-Star Khris Middleton in any of their first five games, and he has been ruled out for Monday night against the Pistons.

Last season, the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but they won the NBA Championship in 2021.