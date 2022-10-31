The conflict continues eight months after Russia invaded Ukraine

Former Missouri Senator, now Chair of the Reagan Institute’s National Leadership Council, Jim Talent joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict eight months after Russia first invaded.

“On the one hand, attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure creates a significant risk of a lot of civilian casualties, which is terrible. On the other hand, it's kind of a desperation play on Putin's part. And you know, Ukraine's allies are going to respond by upgrading their integrated air defenses. I mean right now they're using a cold war system called the Hawk. It's pretty good. They're using old Russian systems and they're taking out a lot of missiles,” Shared former Senator Talent.

Later he continued, “The Iranians intervene in their own way all around the world normally through some kind of terrorism. The bigger picture here, Mark is that Putin committed to going in the way he went in was an enormous blunder on a strategic level. It's gonna go down in history on the Mount Rushmore of strategic mistakes. Because he completely underestimated uh the Ukrainians. I mean he just did he didn't he thought he was just gonna be able to roll in there and they'd all run away and the government would collapse and he thought they were all corrupt and feckless etcetera. And he ended up with a real war on his hands and then he lost completely in the information domain. So in other words, Zelenskyy triumphed in terms of the narrative.”

