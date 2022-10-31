ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The conflict continues eight months after Russia invaded Ukraine

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
 3 days ago
Former Missouri Senator, now Chair of the Reagan Institute’s National Leadership Council, Jim Talent joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict eight months after Russia first invaded.

“On the one hand, attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure creates a significant risk of a lot of civilian casualties, which is terrible. On the other hand, it's kind of a desperation play on Putin's part. And you know, Ukraine's allies are going to respond by upgrading their integrated air defenses. I mean right now they're using a cold war system called the Hawk. It's pretty good. They're using old Russian systems and they're taking out a lot of missiles,” Shared former Senator Talent.

Later he continued, “The Iranians intervene in their own way all around the world normally through some kind of terrorism. The bigger picture here, Mark is that Putin committed to going in the way he went in was an enormous blunder on a strategic level. It's gonna go down in history on the Mount Rushmore of strategic mistakes. Because he completely underestimated uh the Ukrainians. I mean he just did he didn't he thought he was just gonna be able to roll in there and they'd all run away and the government would collapse and he thought they were all corrupt and feckless etcetera. And he ended up with a real war on his hands and then he lost completely in the information domain. So in other words, Zelenskyy triumphed in terms of the narrative.”

Related
Newsweek

Putin Facing 'Imminent Russian Disaster' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. General

Retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an imminent disaster in Ukraine and that his mobilization is causing more problems than it is solving. Hertling took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a series of tweets....
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
Newsweek

Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender

The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Daily Beast

Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
AFP

'Jealous lover': Fury at Putin near Ukraine front

The cracked kitchen clock still showed the moment the first Russian missile vaporised the courtyard of a Soviet-era high-rise facing Ukraine's southern front. The supporting wall of Tishevska's apartment tower had cracked and the facade of a smaller building on the opposite side of the courtyard had partially collapsed.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
POLITICO

Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine

In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheConversationAU

Could Russia collapse?

Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
