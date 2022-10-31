ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

PA paper supply owner appears on BBC

By Joe Dominick
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04x4Zv_0itgdWNn00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is in the spotlight on the British Broadcasting Company. The BBC featured the President of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply on the Halloween edition of the World News.

The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply is the building you see in the opening of The Office .

The building is the fictional home of Dunder Mifflin.

Douglas Fink, the President of the Company, talked about the company’s long history in the Electric City.

Teen wrangler tracks down wandering cow

The show put Scranton in the global spotlight.

“It’s a little nerve-racking and supposedly 400 million people worldwide will be seeing this, so it’s nice to get international attention. We’ve gotten some great national attention for our 100 Anniversary back in May but we have come a long way from a little company selling mom-and-pop grocery stores’ paper bags to where we are at today,” said Fink.

Pennsylvania Paper and Supply celebrated 100 years in business.

The BBC is in town for the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Microplastics found in Pennsylvania’s cleanest rivers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania non-profit organization is hoping to raise awareness of an ever-increasing problem in the age of one-use plastics. They wanted to find out how microplastics are affecting our local waterways in unseen ways. “We could stop creating plastic right now cold turkey, and what’s left in our environment already […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
JIM THORPE, PA
PennLive.com

Restaurant closure; prison health concerns; Capitol crows: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. High: 70; Low: 46. Mostlly sunny. Prison health care: More than 125 people, some in their 20s, others in the middle of their lives, have died of natural causes in jails across Pennsylvania since 2018. Would better health care have saved them? Studies have found more people die from lack of adequate medical care in prisons than are executed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

One Pennsylvania Town Makes 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. List

Pennsylvania is a great place to live, and now, one town in the Keystone State has been named one of the best in America. Each year, Money.com releases it ranking of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. “We look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” they state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball

Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

New days of recognition introduced for Pennsylvania veterans

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed two bills into law that designate holidays honoring veterans. House Bill 2361 designated June 12 of each year as “Women Veterans Day” in Pennsylvania. Representative Tracy Pennycuick says Women Veterans Day will recognize women who have served in the American military. “While women have served in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion

A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania man recently arrested for Jan. 6 involvement

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly two years after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to authorities for his involvement on January 6, 2021, the FBI announced Thursday morning. According to the arrest warrant, Brian Sizer turned himself in 22 months after the fact, as the FBI continues […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fetterman, Oz to make campaign stops in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is set to make an appearance in Luzerne County on Thursday. According to a press release, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for a campaign stop with Senator Bob Casey about the economy and jobs for working people. Later Thursday, Fetterman […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy