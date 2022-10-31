Read full article on original website
Michael E Cicala obituary 1940~2022
Michael E Cicala, 82, formerly of Woodbridge, VA and Ephrata, PA, passed away November 2, 2022, in the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Krissie and Michael Gilroy in Greencastle, PA, where he and his wife, Anita M. (Rife) Cicala resided since 2019. Born August 28, 1940, in Washington, DC,...
Harold H Angle obituary 1923~2022
Harold H Angle, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1923 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late VT and Rhoda (Heintzelman) Angle. Services will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 in the First United Methodist...
Benuel K King obituary 1968~2022
Benuel K King, 54, of 1490 North Harmon Road, Newburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home. Born Thursday, April 18, 1968 in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. He was a son of Amos K. King and the late Malinda E. King. He was the husband of Arielynn Zook King.
Abram Myers Diehl obituary 1928~2022
Abram Myers Diehl, 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away the morning of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Shook Home, Chambersburg. Born October 15, 1928 in Orrstown, PA he was the son of the late Harry C. and Barbara Ellen (Myers) Diehl. He served in the United States Army during...
Helen E Negliaccio obituary 1946~2022
Helen E Negliaccio, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of the New York area, passed away November 1, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. Helen was born on November 8, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Ruth White. She was a strong outspoken woman who loved her children, friends, and family.
Colleen Kay Rock obituary 1952~2022
Colleen Kay Rock, 69, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 2, 2022, in Chambersburg. She was born on November 19, 1952 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Richard and Betty (Pensinger) Rock. Colleen retired from Chambersburg Hospital and was a life member at Fayetteville Pentecostal Church of God. Colleen is survived by...
Alan C Rotz obituary 1962~2022
Alan C Rotz, 60, passed away in his home on Thursday, November 2, 2022, of natural causes. Born on October 21, 1962 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Marlin J. and Janet M. (Robinson) Rotz. Alan was a 1982 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School and...
Jane Louise Smith obituary 1963~2022
Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle to Bruce William and Clara Susie (Wolf) Smith. Jane was a lab technician for Knouse Foods. She is survived by her daughter, Sarena Smith and son, Daryl Smith.
Fred Scott Shoap obituary 1954~2022
Fred Scott Shoap, 68, of Orrtanna, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. Born April 17, 1954 in Harrisburg, PA, he was a son of the late Harper Shoap II, and Marian Squire Shoap. Fred was employed as a finish carpenter for several construction companies. After his...
William R “Bill” Hale obituary 1942~2022
William R “Bill” Hale, age 80, of Arendtsville, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 22, 1942 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Dr. Raymond M. Hale and Margaret (Robinson) Hale. He was a graduate of Staunton Military Academy in Staunton,...
Terry J Talbert obituary 1946~2022
Ms. Terry J Talbert (Leyh), 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born December 29, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of Helen (Myers) Leyh and the late Mr. Walter Leyh. Terry was a regular contributor to two local newspapers, the Herald...
Richard B “Dick” Kunkleman 1948~2022
Richard B “Dick” Kunkleman, 74, of Shippensburg, went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 18, 1948, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Bruce and Bernita M. (Ordway) Kunkleman, Jr.
Thomas P Middaugh obituary 1955~2022
Thomas P Middaugh, age 66, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. Born November 18, 1955, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Stoner) Middaugh. Tom served honorably for 4 years in the US Marine Corps during...
Carroll Dean Bartle obituary 1942~2022
Carroll Dean Bartle, age 80, of Shippensburg, got promoted to Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born February 21, 1942 in Greencastle, PA, as the son of the late Ellis Wilmer and Sarah Ruth (Shoap) Bartle. Dean graduated in the Class of 1960 from Chambersburg...
Ronald C Gardner obituary 1932~2022
Ronald C Gardner, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 30, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Mandon and Mildred (Laughlin) Gardner. He served in the US Marines during the Korean Conflict. Ron retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 40 years...
Braxton Z Griffith obituary 2022~2022
Braxton Z Griffith, who has been a part of our lives for the last 22 weeks in his mother’s womb, joined the angels in heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Braxton will one day meet up again with his mother, Sharday M. Powell...
Patricia Jane “PJ” Houck Black 1971~2022
Patricia Jane “PJ” Houck Black, of Waynesboro, PA, departed this life on October 28, 2022 at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA and entered her eternal home. PJ was born on November 24, 1971 in Frederick, MD to Kenneth George Houck and the late Patricia...
Oscar “Tucker” P Bechtel 1976~2022
Oscar “Tucker” P Bechtel, II, 46, of Fayetteville, PA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1976 in Carlisle, PA, the son of Mary E. (Marpoe) Bechtel and the late Oscar P. Bechtel, I. Oscar attended Chambersburg Area Senior High School....
Charles E “Charlie” Wingerd 1944~2022
Charles E “Charlie” Wingerd,78, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born April 25, 1944 in Chambersburg, the son of late Lillie (Golden) and Wilbur Wingerd. He was associated with the Greenwood Assembly of God. He was mechanic for Kenneth Auto Sales in...
Beverly Ann Salasky obituary 1973~2022
Beverly Ann Salasky, 49, of Fayetteville, PA died suddenly and tragically on October 29, 2022, following a round of surgeries. Beverly was born March 31, 1973, in Rochester, PA as the youngest daughter to John and Sara Salasky. After graduating from Poolesville High School in 1991, Beverly went on to...
