Austin, TX

Suspect in custody after SWAT called to northwest Austin apartment complex

By Abigail Jones, Billy Gates
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SWAT took a suspect into custody Monday night without incident or injury after he fired a gun in an apartment, then refused to come out, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD tweeted at 6:34 p.m. about a SWAT incident in the 8500 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360). The area is near where Spicewood Springs Road and Bluffstone Lane intersect with Loop 360.

APD held a briefing at 8 p.m. IT responded to an urgent check welfare call around 5 p.m. at the Falls on Bull Creek Apartments after a woman reported her boyfriend threatened to shoot himself.

APD said the woman was initially in the apartment with him, he pointed a gun at her, and at one point a round was fired, but the woman was able to leave the apartment and call the police. She was not taken to a hospital, and there are no reported injuries.

Officers surrounded the apartment and tried to get the man to come out, but there was no compliance from anyone inside. APD said SWAT was called because the situation involved someone inside the apartment with a firearm.

    A SWAT team was at an incident in the 8500 block of N. Capitol of Texas Highway on Monday. (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)
    A SWAT team was at an incident in the 8500 block of N. Capitol of Texas Highway on Monday. (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)
    A SWAT team was at an incident in the 8500 block of N. Capitol of Texas Highway on Monday. (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)

Around 8:40 p.m., SWAT took the man into custody without incident after he came out of the apartment and surrendered.

Police evacuated some apartments earlier in the evening and will notify residents when they can return.

