WSFA
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
Troy Messenger
Camp stew: Going, going, gone!
The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
elba-clipper.com
Coffee County Farm City Peanut Boil
The Coffee County Farm-City Committee held its annual Peanut Boil this week when volunteers passed out cups of the boiled goodness Monday evening, Oct. 31, during Elba’s Pumpkin on the Square event. For several years now, the Farm-City Committee has brought the peanut boil to the local event and has enjoyed seeing hundreds eat their boiled peanuts. Some adults even admit the only reason they attend Pumpkins on the Square is to get a cup of those “good ‘ole boiled goobers!” Above, Coffee County farmer and Farm-City volunteer Max Bozeman is shown scooping the cups full of peanuts Monday evening for all to enjoy.
Troy Messenger
‘Farewell To Fall’ band party downtown Friday
Downtown Troy presents a “Farewell to Fall Band Party” from 5 until 10 p.m. Friday. Everyone is invited to the downtown party that will feature Troy’s own Pat Jackson & Company and Dadeville’s Blackberry Breeze. The live music will get off to a foot-tapping start with...
Troy Messenger
Troy loses a local masterpiece
No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
wtvy.com
News 4 LIVE coverage of the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News 4 team is so excited to bring you live coverage of the National Peanut Festival this year. Below is a break down of what you can expect on air over the next few weeks. Friday, November 4:. On opening day, all of our newscasts...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Chapter AHA begins annual sponsorship drive
The Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association will begin its annual sponsorship drive on Thursday, November 3. Businesses and individuals will be contacted to become either a sponsor or to renew their sponsorships. The levels of sponsorship are: Bronze- $200 to $249; Silver-$250-$499; Gold-$500-$999;. and Platinum-$1,000 or more.
wtvy.com
Registration begins in the Wiregrass for Toys for Tots 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 organizations from Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry & Houston counties are partnering to organize registration for the 16th Annual Toys for Tots program in the Wiregrass. Last year, over 2,370 children in our local communities received Christmas gifts...
wdhn.com
Minimal rain chances and lots of warmth ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful again as mainly sunny skies prevail. Highs will top out in the low 80s area-wide during the PM hours. We’ll start out Friday in the mid 50s and end up in the low 80s once again during the afternoon hours as sunshine dominates the skies, making for a perfect forecast as the National Peanut Festival gates open at 4:30 PM CT. I would definitely recommend getting out and enjoying the first of many nice days you’ll be able to have fun at the fair with no concerns from the weather!
Troy Messenger
Troy announces Fan Appreciation Day for home finale
The Troy Trojans football team will wrap up the home schedule for the 2022 season at Veterans Memorial Stadium against ULM on Nov. 19 and will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day with ticket and prize giveaways. There will be free food giveaways from Jersey Mike’s, Chik-fil-a, Hooks BBQ, Domino’s Pizza, Momma...
wdhn.com
Trash collection canceled for Veterans Day
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — Since Veterans Day is just around the corner, here are the current schedules for garbage pick-up in the Wiregrass. On Friday, November 11, The City of Enterprise will be closed and no garbage will be collected that day. Garbage collection scheduled for Thursday, November 10, will...
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing Landlord Symposium on November 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing’s 2022 Landlord Symposium will look at attracting, recruiting, and retaining landlords in the Wiregrass area. The event, happening Thursday, November 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton (2740 Ross Clark Circle) and hosted by Dothan Housing’s Landlord Liaison Jordon Bonner, will include several panelists of landlords, educational and real estate professionals, non-profit leaders, and shining stars in the affordable housing industry who will offer their insight leasing through the Section 8 HCV Program. Along with answering questions, there will also be networking opportunities with all the panelists.
wdhn.com
Geneva Florist and Gift Shop is part of a makeover taking place in the city’s downtown district
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Geneva’s Mayor”David Hayes says the construction of a new city park there has caused real estate to “soar in the downtown district. “Geneva Florist and Gift Shop” along Commerce Street underwent a complete. “makeover” recently. The business first opened in the mid-1940s and...
Troy Messenger
BB Palmer honored with Will James ‘Big Enough Award’
BB Palmer of Troy has been honored as a longtime and outstanding member of the Will James Society with the awarding of the Society’s “Big Enough Award.”. The award was presented to Palmer at the Will James Society’s October “Georgia on My Mind Gather” in Cartersville, Georgia.
Troy Messenger
Salvation Army’s campstew pick up Thursday
The Salvation Army’s fall camp stew will be ready for pickup on Thursday at the Salvation Army Service Center at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy. Orders for the camp stew may be picked up between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. There is a possibility of the...
wtvy.com
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers break ground on new building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Blood shortages are common in the Wiregrass. The new facility is intended to be a more inviting space for donors. LifeSouth hopes the new building will encourage more people to donate.
wdhn.com
A big system is moving across the nation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a few degrees above seasonal norms again with most of us bottoming our in the middle 50s under mainly clear skies. Friday brings us another gorgeous day with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Besides being on the warm side, there’s honestly no better way to start off the National Peanut Festival festivities!
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
