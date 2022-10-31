Doris A Byers, 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. Doris loved her Lord, her family, history, and sports. She served her Lord by doing her best to trust Jesus daily through life’s greatest joys and deepest sorrows. She dedicated her life to her family, at times laying down her personal dreams to give life and provision to her six beloved children.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO