Chambersburg, PA

Alan C Rotz obituary 1962~2022

Alan C Rotz, 60, passed away in his home on Thursday, November 2, 2022, of natural causes. Born on October 21, 1962 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Marlin J. and Janet M. (Robinson) Rotz. Alan was a 1982 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Michael E Cicala obituary 1940~2022

Michael E Cicala, 82, formerly of Woodbridge, VA and Ephrata, PA, passed away November 2, 2022, in the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Krissie and Michael Gilroy in Greencastle, PA, where he and his wife, Anita M. (Rife) Cicala resided since 2019. Born August 28, 1940, in Washington, DC,...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Helen E Negliaccio obituary 1946~2022

Helen E Negliaccio, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of the New York area, passed away November 1, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. Helen was born on November 8, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Ruth White. She was a strong outspoken woman who loved her children, friends, and family.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Abram Myers Diehl obituary 1928~2022

Abram Myers Diehl, 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away the morning of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Shook Home, Chambersburg. Born October 15, 1928 in Orrstown, PA he was the son of the late Harry C. and Barbara Ellen (Myers) Diehl. He served in the United States Army during...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Benuel K King obituary 1968~2022

Benuel K King, 54, of 1490 North Harmon Road, Newburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home. Born Thursday, April 18, 1968 in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. He was a son of Amos K. King and the late Malinda E. King. He was the husband of Arielynn Zook King.
NEWBURG, PA
Harold H Angle obituary 1923~2022

Harold H Angle, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 27, 1923 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late VT and Rhoda (Heintzelman) Angle. Services will be held 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 in the First United Methodist...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Linda K Straka obituary 1947~2022

Linda K Straka, 75 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 01, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born January 13, 1947 in Sutton, West Virginia daughter of the late Donovan E. & Kathleen (Marple) Wood. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Jack Straka.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Jane Louise Smith obituary 1963~2022

Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle to Bruce William and Clara Susie (Wolf) Smith. Jane was a lab technician for Knouse Foods. She is survived by her daughter, Sarena Smith and son, Daryl Smith.
NEWVILLE, PA
Terry J Talbert obituary 1946~2022

Ms. Terry J Talbert (Leyh), 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born December 29, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of Helen (Myers) Leyh and the late Mr. Walter Leyh. Terry was a regular contributor to two local newspapers, the Herald...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Thomas P Middaugh obituary 1955~2022

Thomas P Middaugh, age 66, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. Born November 18, 1955, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Stoner) Middaugh. Tom served honorably for 4 years in the US Marine Corps during...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Doris A Byers obituary 1927~2022

Doris A Byers, 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. Doris loved her Lord, her family, history, and sports. She served her Lord by doing her best to trust Jesus daily through life’s greatest joys and deepest sorrows. She dedicated her life to her family, at times laying down her personal dreams to give life and provision to her six beloved children.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Beverly Ann Salasky obituary 1973~2022

Beverly Ann Salasky, 49, of Fayetteville, PA died suddenly and tragically on October 29, 2022, following a round of surgeries. Beverly was born March 31, 1973, in Rochester, PA as the youngest daughter to John and Sara Salasky. After graduating from Poolesville High School in 1991, Beverly went on to...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
