Troy Messenger
Troy loses a local masterpiece
No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
Troy Messenger
Military veteran to deliver Helen Keller Lecture
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Luke Murphy, who was catastrophically wounded by an improvised explosive device in 2006 during his second tour of duty in Iraq, will bring his message of overcoming adversity to Troy University on Nov. 10 as a part of the University’s Helen Keller Lecture Series. The...
Troy Messenger
Camp stew: Going, going, gone!
The Pike County Salvation Army’s November 2022 Camp Stew Sale was, yet another, “Sold Out!” success. Donna Kidd, Service Center director, said orders were placed for 720 quarts of the “famous’ camp stew for pickup between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. By 5 p.m. most all orders had been filled. Kidd said people sometimes forget, so any orders placed but not picked up will be held for a day and then will be available for sale. Kidd expressed appreciation for the community’s support of the camp stew fundraiser. The monies raised will support the increasing needs that come with the winter season coupled with the existing needs of friends and neighbors. For information about availability of the camp stew, call 808-1069.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
Troy Messenger
Resurfacing leads Brundidge Council agenda
The Brundidge City Council’s met this week to consider the extension to the Verizon Permit, review and consider the bid recommendations from Poly, Inc. for resurfacing Veterans Blvd. and to consider the resolution for a senior van from the Alabama Department of Transportation. The contract price for the resurfacing...
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
WSFA
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
elmoreautauganews.com
Introducing Ashley Stoddart and Kate Musgrove with The Mill Apartments of Prattville
Have you met Ashley Stoddard and Kate Musgrove? Ashley is the Community Manager for The Mill, while Kat handles Marketing and Outreach. Below is information to help you get to know them and their areas of service for the new apartments in historic downtown Prattville. Ashley Stoddart, Community Manager. Ashley...
Troy Messenger
IAC, Department of Theatre and Dance partner for ArtSPARK, ‘Pipers in the Park’
Troy University’s International Arts Center will team up with Troy’s theatre performance ensemble, The Pied Pipers, for a special morning of arts and performances for area families on Saturday, Nov. 5. Families may bring their elementary-aged children to the International Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
Troy Messenger
Structure fire on Surry Avenue
The Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Surry Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens. The Pike County Communications District received a call at 4:52 p.m. on Nov. 2 of a residential structure on fire located in the 100 block of Surry Avenue. The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the location within three minutes of receiving the call, according to the release.
elmoreautauganews.com
Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels
The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
wtvy.com
News 4 LIVE coverage of the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News 4 team is so excited to bring you live coverage of the National Peanut Festival this year. Below is a break down of what you can expect on air over the next few weeks. Friday, November 4:. On opening day, all of our newscasts...
Driver dies after crashing into church in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man died after running into the wall of a church in Dothan Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards […]
wdhn.com
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
Troy Messenger
Troy announces Fan Appreciation Day for home finale
The Troy Trojans football team will wrap up the home schedule for the 2022 season at Veterans Memorial Stadium against ULM on Nov. 19 and will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day with ticket and prize giveaways. There will be free food giveaways from Jersey Mike’s, Chik-fil-a, Hooks BBQ, Domino’s Pizza, Momma...
wtvy.com
Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
Nation’s largest no-kill dog rescue shelter opens in Alabama
A facility billed as the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States is now open in Macon County. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Alabama has turned a 100-acre former greyhound training facility into a regional rescue center, which its owners say will eventually save about 5,000 dogs a year over a region covering eight states including Alabama.
wtvy.com
Looking back 20 years later: Abbeville tornado
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - This Saturday will mark 20 years since Abbeville High School was wiped out by a tornado. On the evening of November 5, 2022, Darryl Brooks finished coaching basketball practice and was ready to head home. “Looked outside, it looked a little doom and gloom, some blackness...
