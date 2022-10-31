It was bound to happen, and the past 7 starts have proven that JJ McCarthy is the quarterback of the present — and future — for the Michigan Wolverines. The sophomore is 7-0 as a starter this season, serving as a main reason why UM is No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 4 in the Associated Press poll and 8-0 overall for just the second time under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have a great chance of moving to 9-0 on the season and making McCarthy just the second Michigan QB to win his first 8 starts within a season since Wilton Speight went 9-0 in 2016.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO