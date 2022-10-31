Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Grading JJ McCarthy as a starting quarterback
It was bound to happen, and the past 7 starts have proven that JJ McCarthy is the quarterback of the present — and future — for the Michigan Wolverines. The sophomore is 7-0 as a starter this season, serving as a main reason why UM is No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 4 in the Associated Press poll and 8-0 overall for just the second time under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have a great chance of moving to 9-0 on the season and making McCarthy just the second Michigan QB to win his first 8 starts within a season since Wilton Speight went 9-0 in 2016.
MLive.com
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star OL DJ Chester commits to LSU over Michigan, others
Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines did their best to secure a commitment from one of the top remaining offensive linemen in the 2023 class, but they came up just short. Announced Thursday morning, four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?
Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G road trip vs. Illinois
Michigan State unveiled the uniform combo for the team’s B1G road trip vs. Illinois. The team will be rocking the white jersey, green pants, and green helmet combo for the 1st time in 2022. The official Michigan State Football Twitter account tweeted out the uniforms with the caption “November is here” with a snowflake emoji.
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Michigan at Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines moved to 8-0 after a dominating home win over the Michigan State Spartans this past weekend to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy. As Michigan moves forward and looks ahead to Rutgers, let’s take a look at three matchups to watch before the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights take the field this Saturday under the lights (7:30 p.m., BTN).
Letter from the Editor: Hey, Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker – can we have our fun rivalry back?
I do have a little brother. Two people could not be more competitive than we are. And there is no shortage of spirited trash talk on the golf course or across a Ping-Pong table. Have we had our differences? Yes. But we don’t hate each other and have never beaten...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB
Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Fallout from tunnel incidents after Michigan-Michigan State
EAST LANSING, MI -- The Paul Bunyan Trophy is back in Ann Arbor after the Michigan Wolverines took care of business against the Michigan State Spartans last Saturday night, but it’s what happened after the game in the tunnels of the Big House that has stolen the conversation and marred the 115th meeting between the two rivals.
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
247Sports
Michigan State basketball: Barry Sanders reacts to son, Nick, seeing the court in Spartans' exhibition win
Nick Sanders, the son of former NFL star Barry Sanders, checked into Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State. And his father could not have been more proud. The younger Sanders is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound former walk-on from Detroit Country Day school. And with a minute left in Michigan State’s 73-56 victory, he entered a Spartans game for the first time.
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell suspended by school during MHSAA investigation
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended by the school and athletic director Joe Brodie, according to the Detroit Free Press. Crowell and the Belleville football program are under investigation from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He is under ...
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Football Weekend Broadcast Schedule
Adrian, MI – High school and college football will be back this weekend on the Lenawee County Radio Stations. Here’s a look ahead:. Friday, November 4th – High school playoff football continues for four Lenawee County teams, and we will be carrying three of them Friday night.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
