Bakersfield Now
No charges filed against suspect in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Austin French was released this Tuesday from jail, just four days after he reportedly shot and killed 15-year-old David Lopez III last week in East Bakersfield. James Smith is the older brother of French, who was there the night of the shooting. He said the...
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County
NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (CBS LA):. A suspect has been arrested after they stole a big rig out of Kern County, according to CBS LA. According to CBS LA footage, it caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Newhall after a front tire blew out. That...
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
LIVE: CHP officers chasing driver of stolen big rig along 5 Freeway
The big rig was reportedly stolen out of Kern County, according to authorities.
Man who died in Visalia motorcycle crash identified, wife remains in hospital
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Visalia Wednesday night.
Bakersfield Now
Man on post release supervision arrested, firearm and drugs seized
WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A home call Wednesday conducted by the Kern County Probation Department resulted in the arrest of a man in Wasco in the 1900 block of Gaston Street. Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), was found in possession of a...
Pawsitively terrifying: Woman recounts theft of celebrity French bulldog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LaBella has lived something of a charmed life. She’s appeared on “The Jay Leno Show” and in a Hallmark movie. She goes on a daily 3-mile walk, enjoys three meals a day and spends a lot of time relaxing at her Bakersfield home. But the French bulldog last month experienced a […]
Kings County robber identified and arrested, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the robbery that took place October 25 was arrested in Corcoran Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Police say on October 25 around 5:00 p.m. they were called out to Lacey Boulevard and Carolyn Avenue regarding a robbery where they soon found a victim was […]
Bakersfield Now
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
New surveillance video shows minutes before deadly shooting that left 15-year-old dead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing his 15-year-old neighbor is a free man Tuesday night. Austin French was released from jail Tuesday with no charges filed against him for the death of 15-year-old David Lopez the third. The case sent back from the district attorney’s office to the Bakersfield Police Department for […]
One person is dead in east Bakersfield shooting
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area.
Bakersfield Now
Heavy police presence at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11/4/22) The Bakersfield Police Department said when they arrived they found a victim suffering from major injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital. According to the police, they have no information on the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
FOUND: William Casteen, 68
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public's help in locating at-risk missing adult William Casteen, 68.
Bakersfield Now
Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 leaves 2 injured
-- Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday morning. According to CHP, on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at around 10:40 a.m., officers received a call of a crash on northbound Interstate 5, north of Twissleman Road. During the initial investigation, it was...
Teen left with moderate injuries after a shooting in Lamont: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy was left with moderate injuries after a shooting on Santa Ana Street in Lamont Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived at the scene they found the teenager with one […]
Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
‘I am a mother not a murderer!’: Woman gets 40 years to life for killing daughter’s boyfriend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who shot and killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a confrontation outside his home received a sentence Thursday of 40 years to life in prison and is asking for forgiveness. On the morning of Aug. 10, 2021, Javontae Tervell Green was shot on Eye Street between Second and Third streets. […]
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
