After three straight physical matchups against NC State, Clemson and Notre Dame, Syracuse is now at 6-2 and has fallen to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 rankings. There are still plenty of positives despite the two-game skid SU finds itself on. Starters such as Ja'Had Carter and Caleb Okechukwu have emerged as dynamic playmakers alongside Marlowe Wax, Duce Chestnut and Alijah Clark. Dino Babers was happier with Sean Tucker's use against Notre Dame than against Clemson.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO