Governors race, senate race are 'tossups': MU Law poll finds
The poll results revealed both races are tossups, with margins in this poll narrower than in October.
WISN
'Highly unlikely': Wisconsin Elections Commission on military ballot fraud
MADISON, Wis. — Milwaukee city leaders say Kimberly Zapata, the deputy director of the city of Milwaukee's Election Commission, was fired. Zapata is accused of using the public MyVote website to request three military absentee ballots using fake names and sent them to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Election Commission's Kimberly Zapata fired, ballot fraud
MILWAUKEE - Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday, Nov. 3 announced the Milwaukee Election Commission's deputy director has been fired – just five days before the Nov. 8 election. Kimberly Zapata worked at the commission for seven years. The mayor said she admitted to illegally requesting military ballots and sending...
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting military absentee ballots
The city's deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a state representative, officials said.
Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd stepping down: Report
Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd is stepping down at the end of the month, the lawmaker tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to resign, 5 Common Council seats empty
MILWAUKEE - There's another empty seat on the Milwaukee Common Council. President Jose Perez told FOX6 News Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd will resign by the end of November. Her departure means even more Milwaukeeans have no voice on the Council. Through promotion, misconduct or personal decisions, five of the city's 15...
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee settlement; former diversity recruiter gets $400K
MILWAUKEE - He sued the City of Milwaukee for discrimination. Now, taxpayer funds will pay the city's former diversity recruiter. The Milwaukee Common Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 1 – approving a $400,000 settlement payment to Royce Flowers Nash. Nash's attorney said they are happy to have closure – but city leaders say they are not thrilled.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
CBS 58
'An answer to our prayers': Milwaukee nonprofit Upstart Kitchen receives $50K grant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thanks to a new grant partnership between organizations in Wisconsin and New Jersey, a Milwaukee nonprofit will be able to continue helping local entrepreneurs interested in food businesses explore their dreams. On Thursday, members with Upstart Kitchen gathered with representatives of Cross River, a NJ-based financial...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
themadent.com
Johnson Blasted for Not Paying State Income Taxes
Tuesday during a WisDems event, Geoff Hoen, a Milwaukee small business owner and State Senator LaTonya Johnson blasted Johnson for focusing on enriching himself at the expense of small businesses and taxpayers. Hoen and State Senator Johnson responded to a new report which stated that for years a trust associated...
Milwaukee Police Will Stop Using Gun That Keeps Going Off by Mistake
The Milwaukee Police Department will replace its current service weapon, which has unintentionally fired and injured two of its officers since 2020, with a more reliable option in 2023. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, alongside Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, announced Monday that the department’s standard weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, will be...
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha judge who presided over Brooks' trial receives hundreds of pieces of 'fan mail'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If the hundreds of pages of emails, letters, and cards sent to her are any indication, the judge who presided over the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial has quite the fan club. Much of the fan mail praises Judge Jennifer Dorow's ability to stay patient during Brooks'...
WISN
Internal emails reveal mounting frustrations ahead of medical examiner's abrupt retirement
MILWAUKEE — New behind-the-scenes insights reveal mounting tensions and frustrations between former Milwaukee County medical examiner Dr. Brian Peterson and County Executive David Crowley. Through a public records request, WISN 12 News exclusively obtained a year's worth of internal emails between the two county officials, before Peterson abruptly retired...
Northridge Mall demo: Court appeal halts Milwaukee's attempt to raze buildings
The owner of the dilapidated mall, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., filed a court appeal of a judge's ruling that the mall must be torn down.
wpr.org
People blast plans by 2 utilities to shift more costs to residential customers through rate hikes
Residential customers for two of Wisconsin’s largest utilities expressed outrage during public hearings this week over plans to raise monthly utility bills next year by more than double what the companies initially proposed. Utilities owned by Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group are now asking the Public Service Commission to sign...
