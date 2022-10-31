ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Election Commission's Kimberly Zapata fired, ballot fraud

MILWAUKEE - Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday, Nov. 3 announced the Milwaukee Election Commission's deputy director has been fired – just five days before the Nov. 8 election. Kimberly Zapata worked at the commission for seven years. The mayor said she admitted to illegally requesting military ballots and sending...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to resign, 5 Common Council seats empty

MILWAUKEE - There's another empty seat on the Milwaukee Common Council. President Jose Perez told FOX6 News Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd will resign by the end of November. Her departure means even more Milwaukeeans have no voice on the Council. Through promotion, misconduct or personal decisions, five of the city's 15...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee settlement; former diversity recruiter gets $400K

MILWAUKEE - He sued the City of Milwaukee for discrimination. Now, taxpayer funds will pay the city's former diversity recruiter. The Milwaukee Common Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 1 – approving a $400,000 settlement payment to Royce Flowers Nash. Nash's attorney said they are happy to have closure – but city leaders say they are not thrilled.
MILWAUKEE, WI
themadent.com

Johnson Blasted for Not Paying State Income Taxes

Tuesday during a WisDems event, Geoff Hoen, a Milwaukee small business owner and State Senator LaTonya Johnson blasted Johnson for focusing on enriching himself at the expense of small businesses and taxpayers. Hoen and State Senator Johnson responded to a new report which stated that for years a trust associated...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vice

Milwaukee Police Will Stop Using Gun That Keeps Going Off by Mistake

The Milwaukee Police Department will replace its current service weapon, which has unintentionally fired and injured two of its officers since 2020, with a more reliable option in 2023. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, alongside Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, announced Monday that the department’s standard weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, will be...
MILWAUKEE, WI

