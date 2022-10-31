ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance

The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
ROCK FALLS, IL
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week

Jessica Holm and Brandon Barnes to Blazing Star Investments LLC, 1404 W. Prospect St., Kewanee, $62,500. Cari and Mark Haun to Martin Gibson, 101 N. Walnut, St., Kewanee, $70,000. Beth Davis and Roy DePauw to Scott and Julie Cocquit, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 18...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
United Way Whiteside County has new office

The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit

The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
DEWITT, IA
Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills

Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
STERLING, IL
Property owner barred from speaking at council meeting

FORT MADISON - A property owner who had threatened to sue the city over code issues associated with rehabilitation projects in the city was banned from speaking at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Sean Rogers got up to speak at the City Council's regular meeting and was told by Mayor Matt...
BURLINGTON, IA
Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
BETTENDORF, IA
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind

Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying

Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
DAVENPORT, IA
