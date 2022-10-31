Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance
The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
WQAD
1 week until Election Day: More than 15,000 have voted in Rock Island County, more than 17,000 have voted in Scott County
MOLINE, Ill. — Election Day is just one week away and already thousands of voters in the Quad City area have already cast their ballots. Election officials in Rock Island County said that this year's early voting tally is up at this point from where it was in this same election in 2018.
geneseorepublic.com
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week
Jessica Holm and Brandon Barnes to Blazing Star Investments LLC, 1404 W. Prospect St., Kewanee, $62,500. Cari and Mark Haun to Martin Gibson, 101 N. Walnut, St., Kewanee, $70,000. Beth Davis and Roy DePauw to Scott and Julie Cocquit, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 18...
United Way Whiteside County has new office
The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
Early voting ballots without a signature can still be counted; here's how
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Early voting in Scott County started on October 19 and goes through November 7, the day before the 2022 midterm general election. That process involves some specific steps voters need to take for each vote to count, which are different than when voting on election day.
Sioux City Journal
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills
Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
wgil.com
Knox County Sheriff David Clague Discussed New ATV Ordinance
The Knox County Board recently passed and ordinance legalizing the use of atv type vehicles on some county roads. Knox County Sheriff David Clague joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the issue.
Pen City Current
Property owner barred from speaking at council meeting
FORT MADISON - A property owner who had threatened to sue the city over code issues associated with rehabilitation projects in the city was banned from speaking at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Sean Rogers got up to speak at the City Council's regular meeting and was told by Mayor Matt...
Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
EPA orders Cordova 3M to sample, treat contaminated local drinking water
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered 3M Company to sample local drinking water and provide treatment for chemical contamination around its Cordova, IL, facility. 3M has agreed to comply. According to the EPA, at least 19 different PFAS chemicals have been detected in drinking water within at least a...
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 13-27, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the weeks of Oct. 13-27, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
KWQC
Lawyer for woman charged in fatal crash files motion to dismiss 1 charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An attorney for a woman charged in connection with a crash that killed 49-year-old Cecilia Nache in 2021 filed a motion to dismiss a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Larry Vandersnick, the attorney for 36-year-old Brittany Griswold, also filed a motion to...
nrgmediadixon.com
The Rock Falls City Council Calls it Quits Between Themselves and Aims Mechanical LLC of Rock Falls
Several months ago, the Rock Falls Council Chambers were the sight of much drama between the city and Aims Mechanical LLC of Rock Falls. Aims had been performing the maintenance work on the Hydroelectric Plant, but the city was dissatisfied with the work performance as well as other complaints. When...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
New I-74 bridge lines to help aerial police units look for speeding
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed down several lanes on the I-74 Bridge on Monday, Oct. 31, causing a traffic jam. The reason was to paint new lines on the road to improve safety. Illinois State Police will use the new lines, or 'hash marks', to...
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind
Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 2