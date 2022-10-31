ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'American Idol' alum Emyrson Flora performs anthem as Browns host Bengals on 'MNF'

By Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND — Emyrson Flora of Reminderville is getting a second chance to perform at a major Cleveland sporting event.

The American Idol alum, who finished in the top 10 of the competition earlier this year, is singing the national anthem before the Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football" at FirstEnergy Stadium.

A senior at Walsh Jesuit High School, Flora had been tabbed for Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, but the Guardians swept the best-of-three series.

At 16, she was the youngest to make the show's top 10.

Flora took to the podium at midfield wearing the No. 11 jersey of Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

American Idol's Flora returns home: It's back to school at Walsh Jesuit for Emyrson Flora after Top 10 run on 'American Idol'

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'American Idol' alum Emyrson Flora performs anthem as Browns host Bengals on 'MNF'

