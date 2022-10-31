ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

BSO: Man impersonated Broward deputy, stole $50K in phone scam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars while posing as a Broward Sheriff's deputy. Raquan Hardy, 25, is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania. The investigation started out as a phone scam in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Suspect in killing of fire captain dies

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain is dead. Court records show prosecutors dropped charges against Jay Brett Rind in the killing of Capt. James Gilliard in Palm Beach Gardens two years ago. The 64-year-old man died in...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores

Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks

PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a suspect was arrested after upgrading his vehicle with stolen rims and tires. The victim’s vehicle was left on cinder blocks.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks

GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
cw34.com

Mother and daughter punched, then suspect 'did not know why the police were on scene'

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman returning "from working the night shift" didn't get much peace and quiet after arriving home and going to bed. Timothy Scott was visiting on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Lantana police wrote in the arrest report, she said he "appeared intoxicated because his eyes were bloodshot, and the home was in disarray. She stated that she then got into bed and closed her eyes.
LANTANA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy