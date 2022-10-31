Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
cw34.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
Click10.com
Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
cw34.com
92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
Click10.com
Suspects caught on camera stealing $8,000 from market in Deerfield Beach
Deerfield Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify several people involved in a strong-arm robbery at a market in Deerfield Beach. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, a man wearing a white tank top and black pants entered...
WPBF News 25
LagoonFest 2022 takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LagoonFest 2022 takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach. Benji Studt shares more on one of the most picturesque waterways in The Palm Beaches. To learn more visit: thepalmbeaches.com/lagoonfest-2022.
cw34.com
BSO: Man impersonated Broward deputy, stole $50K in phone scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars while posing as a Broward Sheriff's deputy. Raquan Hardy, 25, is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania. The investigation started out as a phone scam in...
cw34.com
Suspect in killing of fire captain dies
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain is dead. Court records show prosecutors dropped charges against Jay Brett Rind in the killing of Capt. James Gilliard in Palm Beach Gardens two years ago. The 64-year-old man died in...
6 of 7 charges against Delray Beach police officer dropped
Suspended Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa had six of seven charges dropped, including two felonies, but misdemeanor, reckless driving citation added; one felony remains.
cw34.com
Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores
Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks
PSLPD: Suspect Arrested after Upgrading His Vehicle with Stolen Rims and Tires. Victim’s Vehicle Left on Cinder Blocks. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a suspect was arrested after upgrading his vehicle with stolen rims and tires. The victim’s vehicle was left on cinder blocks.
cw34.com
Help is on the way for condo residents without power for 2 weeks
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — People who are sweating it out at a condo building in Greenacres are getting some help. A 10- unit building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums, 600 Nottingham Circle, has been without power for about two weeks, after a fire in an electrical box. Some residents have...
cw34.com
Tractor-trailer snags and pulls down tree in West Palm Beach, lane closed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are telling drivers to expect traffic delays after a tractor-trailer pulled down part of a tree. It happened on Forest Hill Boulevard and Lake Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police said the tractor-trailer got caught on a tree and dragged it...
Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say
A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to Port St. Lucie police.
cw34.com
Mother and daughter punched, then suspect 'did not know why the police were on scene'
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman returning "from working the night shift" didn't get much peace and quiet after arriving home and going to bed. Timothy Scott was visiting on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Lantana police wrote in the arrest report, she said he "appeared intoxicated because his eyes were bloodshot, and the home was in disarray. She stated that she then got into bed and closed her eyes.
