Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
fox35orlando.com
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
WESH
WESH 2’s annual Share Your Christmas returns for 37th year
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2’s annual Share Your Christmas is back for its 37th year. We are thrilled to say we’ll be returning to our traditional food drive this year, asking all of Central Florida to give in support for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
wogx.com
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home
A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss
Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
abandonedspaces.com
Bongoland: One Man’s Failed Attempt to Bring His Love of Dinosaurs to the Public
Everyone has their own interests and hobbies, and some of them are more peculiar than others. For example, a dermatologist in Florida loved dinosaurs so much that he not only wrote a book about them, he also opened a theme park dedicated to the prehistoric reptiles. Named Bongoland, the attraction was short-lived. It seems the general public didn’t appreciate the creatures as much as he did.
newsdaytonabeach.com
45th Annual Greek Festival to Kick Off Next Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 45th Annual Greek Festival is almost here! Taking place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach, this will be one of the most highly anticipated cultural festivals in Volusia County this year. The festival goes from Thursday, November 10th through Sunday, November 13th...
Graveyard Ghosts – Haunted Cemetery Hidden In Sanford Woods
SANFORD, Fla. – Page Jackson Cemetery has a tremendous amount of history. It is 150 years old, originally known as the “Colored Cemetery” and wasn’t renamed until the 1980s after Mr. Jackson who donated the land for the cemetery. He was a celery farmer and
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
WESH
Daytona Beach animal shelter to turn away or euthanize aggressive dogs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The team at Halifax Humane Society is making the tough decision to stop accepting or keeping dogs with a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit is overfull with animals and having a hard time finding homes for them. The sounds of barking at...
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
fox35orlando.com
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WESH
Toys for Tots, Salvation Army see growing need among Florida families ahead of holidays
It's a struggle trying to keep up with the price of everything going up. There is one big expense coming up in less than two months: Christmas. It's no surprise that organizations providing toys for families in need are seeing a huge uptick in requests for help. Much of the...
