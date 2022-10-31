2 juvenile victims hurt in High Point during drive-by shooting, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juvenile victims were reportedly shot in High Point on Monday night, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting.

Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to hospitals.

There is no suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

