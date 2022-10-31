ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

2 juvenile victims hurt in High Point during drive-by shooting, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeI2B_0itga8Ln00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juvenile victims were reportedly shot in High Point on Monday night, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting.

Police seize THC products at multiple High Point tobacco stores for trademark violations

Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to hospitals.

There is no suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdavie.com

Two charged in home invasion that injured local resident

Two arrests have been made for a home invasion and assault on Oct. 8. Early that morning, Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary with assault call in the 100 block of Huffman Road, Mocksville. The victim said that two subjects wearing ski masks had broken into his house and beat him up.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with having pipe bomb, multiple improvised explosives sent ‘concerning’ letters to police, sheriff: Eden Police Department

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are being released in the arrest of a man charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction. According to the Eden Police Department, they responded to the home of Wayne Neil Maddison on September 8 about a noise complaint. He “refused” to keep the noise down and received a city […]
EDEN, NC
abc45.com

Unsolved Greensboro Double Homicide Reward Now $10,000

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On January 3, at roughly midnight, Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway. Two victims were located: Autumn Miller, 20 and Gustav Brown, 22. Both died as a result of their injuries. This case has been investigated ever since as a homicide. In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. Total reward is now up to $10,000 for any suspect information.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Security camera captures parts of shooting in Triad

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who drove to get help after being shot outside a Guilford County business is explaining how the situation unfolded. Guilford County deputies have not shared many details about the Tuesday night shooting. FOX8 spoke to the owner of a gaming business where the victim ended up at one […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Former Blind Tiger owner releases surveillance video from night of deadly shooting in Greensboro

Bradford McCauley’s full 11-minute statement on the deadly shooting is included in full above. Below you can find a video featuring just the surveillance video released in McCauley’s statement. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Newly-released surveillance camera footage is shedding new light on the night that a teenager was shot and killed outside of The Blind […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Burlington: Middle school teacher and student involved in an altercation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A student and teacher were reportedly involved in an altercation Wednesday. Burlington police confirm a reported altercation at Broadview Middle School. Police said there have been no charges filed. The school district said they received the report Wednesday. The staff member was placed on administrative leave...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTM

Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting

Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTW News13

Thieves get 10 guns in robbery at North Carolina store

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves drove into a Piedmont Triad gun store early Monday morning and stole ten handguns. It happened at about 1 a.m., according to the manager of Foothills Firearms. According to the manager, the thieves were in and out quickly, probably less than a minute. He said he thinks that two people […]
YADKINVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
77K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy