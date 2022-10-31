Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
wjct.org
Jacksonville homicides hit high point two months before 2023
The victims range from a 15-year-old boy shot dead on March 12 on 103rd Street, to an 82-year-old woman who died violently Jan. 7 in a home on Wilson Boulevard. Both were among the 132 violent deaths reported by police as of Monday. With two months left in the year, the total surpasses last year's figure of 128, according to records from The Florida Times-Union, a WJCT News partner.
wjct.org
Employees can't shield messages in Ascension malpractice case
An appeals court Wednesday rejected an attempt by employees of Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital to shield text messages from being disclosed in a medical malpractice case against a former physician at the Jacksonville medical center. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal sided with former patients...
wjct.org
Riverside Avondale Preservation supporters fight redistricting plan
A leader of Riverside Avondale Preservation said Wednesday that residents of the historic neighborhood will "fight hard" against a proposed redistricting plan that would split that part of the city into three different City Council districts. "It's outrageous, and it's being done for all the wrong reasons," said Wayne Wood,...
wjct.org
Interfaith vigil against hate; PACT ACT; Eat Your Yard Jax; What’s Good Wednesday
Jacksonville residents of all faiths and backgrounds are standing in solidarity with the city’s Jewish community. They’re speaking out against antisemitic messages that were displayed across the city during Florida-Georgia Weekend. Tomorrow night, Nov. 3, a candlelit vigil for unity and hope will take place at James Weldon Johnson Park Downtown. First Coast Connect listeners can lend their voices against hate as members of the community rally together during the vigil. The vigil will begin at 5:30 pm.
wjct.org
TIAA Bank will be sold and renamed
TIAA announced Thursday that it is selling its Jacksonville-based bank to a group of investment funds to focus on its retirement and asset management businesses. The company said TIAA Bank will remain headquartered in Jacksonville and operate under a new name, which will be announced when the deal closes. TIAA’s...
wjct.org
Redistricting; honoring Harriet Beecher Stowe; ADAPT: The State of the St. Johns River; Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair
In this election season, Jacksonville City Council is under pressure to redraw the city’s lines of political power. A federal judge has ordered the council to redraw council maps, ruling they were likely gerrymandered to dilute Black voting power in the city. City Council has been meeting about the...
wjct.org
Southwest Florida still desperate for supplies
They're calling it a "flash donation drive" — the flash mob version of collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ian. From now through Sunday, the Clay County Fair Association will collect donations for St. James City and Pine Island, two areas that sustained severe damage from the hurricane. A...
wjct.org
At long last, curbside recycling returns in Clay County
After more than 15 months, Clay County is going to resume curbside recycling. Pickup will resume Dec. 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights, the county announced Thursday. Curbside recycling was suspended in August 2021 because the county's waste contractor, Waste Management, did...
wjct.org
Ian housing aid still available in Putnam and St. Johns counties
Several types of housing assistance remain available for residents of Putnam and St. Johns counties whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They are among 26 counties where residents are eligible. They others are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia.
wjct.org
Jacksonville’s DePaul School sees high demand for dyslexia methods
Jacksonville’s DePaul School is seeing high demand for its approach to teaching kids with dyslexia. The condition is a language-based learning disability that makes reading and spelling more difficult for millions of Americans. One of five people have dyslexia, and new research indicates it may be tied to genetic variations.
wjct.org
City Council rolls back redistricting changes and labors toward marathon meeting
The Jacksonville City Council is committing to an all-day meeting Friday to finalize a proposed map of new city council districts to meet a Nov. 8 deadline imposed by a federal judge. At the third and final meeting of a special redistricting committee Thursday, council members voted to roll back...
wjct.org
Nassau County adds 20th park — a 'dream come true'
The first 40-acre phase of Nassau County’s 20th park officially opens Tuesday on Edwards Road, just west of Interstate 95. Tributary Park in Yulee is next to GreenPointe Developers’ community with the same name. The developers donated more than 40 acres in 2020 to Nassau County for conversion into a regional park.
wjct.org
JaxPort gets $23.5 million grant to lower emissions
The Jacksonville Port Authority has received a $23.5 million federal grant to fund part of the port’s $47 million program to reduce emissions in cargo handling. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The project is focused on SSA Jacksonville...
wjct.org
School Board chair departs with plea for peace
Former Duval County School Board Chair Elizabeth Andersen gave a tearful farewell to the School Board this week. She’ll be replaced by conservative parent April Carney at the next meeting. Carney, endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, beat out the four-year School Board veteran by about 1,500 votes in August....
