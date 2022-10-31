ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
HICKORY, NC
WLOS.com

Deaverview project continues moving forward with housing tax credit

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project to reimagine a West Asheville housing complex is moving forward. Mountain Housing Opportunities and the Asheville Housing Authority are getting a housing tax credit and loan for new construction at Deaverview Apartments. The first phase will have 82 units among three buildings with...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WECT

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Some WNC schools to get share of state's $74 million in safety grants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — School districts throughout North Carolina, including some in the mountains, are getting support from the state to make facilities safer. The districts are benefitting from a financial grant being given out by the Center for School Safety, a division of the Department of Public Instruction. The total amount of the grant this year is $74.1 million and will be doled out to 200 districts and charter schools in the state, largely on the basis of need.
Kennardo G. James

North Carolina Was Named One of the “Most Naturally Beautiful States in America”

North Carolina was named one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America".Carolina Retreats. North Carolina has garnered attention for a plethora of things over the years. They are known as one of the most educated states in the country, has some of the best colleges in the nation, a few cities in the state are some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, and recently, one national publication named them one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". In this article, we will take a look at where North Carolina ranked, why the national publication thinks North Carolina is one of the most naturally beautiful states in America, and look at a few others that made the list.
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville leaders take another step to address the city's housing crisis. At Wednesday night's planning and zoning commission meeting, 231 micro-housing units were given final approval for construction. Two, new seven-story buildings with micro-unit apartments are set to be built on Aston Street. Each unit will be 200 square feet and include a bathroom and a small kitchen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy