islandfreepress.org
Insurance companies seek massive rate increase for mobile homes in northeastern North Carolina, Outer Banks
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies over the next two years, with the biggest rate hikes in the state again along coastal areas. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a...
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
WLOS.com
4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 3: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state.
WITN
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars worth of THC gummies and snacks that were hidden by counterfeited brands were taken off North Carolina store shelves around the state. Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force worked with local authorities and other...
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
WLOS.com
Deaverview project continues moving forward with housing tax credit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project to reimagine a West Asheville housing complex is moving forward. Mountain Housing Opportunities and the Asheville Housing Authority are getting a housing tax credit and loan for new construction at Deaverview Apartments. The first phase will have 82 units among three buildings with...
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
WLOS.com
Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
WXII 12
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: How to avoid dangerous chemicals found in school uniforms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — We send our kids to school every day and expect them to be safe. But, what if they’re exposed to potentially dangerous chemicals before they even get out the front door? As Consumer Reports explains, the fabric of some school uniforms could be loaded with forever chemicals.
country1037fm.com
The 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree Will Come From North Carolina
The chosen tree will travel beginning Saturday, November 5, and, over the course of two weeks, make 14 stops in local communities before arriving on the West Lawn. The tree is a 78-foot-tall Red Spruce. On its Capitol Christmas Tree Tour the spruce will make stops at parks, plazas, schools,...
publicradioeast.org
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
WLOS.com
Longtime Citizen Times reporter Boyle to join Asheville Watchdog team
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the end of an era for the Asheville Citizen Times' "Answer Man." Friday will mark the last day for reporter John Boyle, who has been with the newspaper for 27 years. Boyle, perhaps best known for his “Answer Man” column, is joining the...
WLOS.com
Some WNC schools to get share of state's $74 million in safety grants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — School districts throughout North Carolina, including some in the mountains, are getting support from the state to make facilities safer. The districts are benefitting from a financial grant being given out by the Center for School Safety, a division of the Department of Public Instruction. The total amount of the grant this year is $74.1 million and will be doled out to 200 districts and charter schools in the state, largely on the basis of need.
North Carolina Was Named One of the “Most Naturally Beautiful States in America”
North Carolina was named one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America".Carolina Retreats. North Carolina has garnered attention for a plethora of things over the years. They are known as one of the most educated states in the country, has some of the best colleges in the nation, a few cities in the state are some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, and recently, one national publication named them one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". In this article, we will take a look at where North Carolina ranked, why the national publication thinks North Carolina is one of the most naturally beautiful states in America, and look at a few others that made the list.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville leaders take another step to address the city's housing crisis. At Wednesday night's planning and zoning commission meeting, 231 micro-housing units were given final approval for construction. Two, new seven-story buildings with micro-unit apartments are set to be built on Aston Street. Each unit will be 200 square feet and include a bathroom and a small kitchen.
Mount Airy News
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
