North Carolina was named one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America".Carolina Retreats. North Carolina has garnered attention for a plethora of things over the years. They are known as one of the most educated states in the country, has some of the best colleges in the nation, a few cities in the state are some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, and recently, one national publication named them one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". In this article, we will take a look at where North Carolina ranked, why the national publication thinks North Carolina is one of the most naturally beautiful states in America, and look at a few others that made the list.

2 DAYS AGO