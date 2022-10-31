ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Hope, WV

Crossroads Mall brings back Trick or Treat event

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7xoZ_0itgZWjl00

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)–All of the ghouls and goblins were out at Crossroads Mall earlier for the mall’s truck or treat.

Trick or Treat times for Southern WV

The mall took about a two-year hiatus from giving out candy to trick-or-treaters due to the pandemic.

Luckily officials were able to bring it back this year.

Teresa Gill an employee with Hair Play said they’re glad to be able to give back to the community.

“We’re really tickled they’re having trick or treat this year. They haven’t had it for a long time and it’s a great way to bring people in and see what the mall has to offer. Our salon’s been here maybe two years and we’re just really looking forward to seeing the kids in costumes,” Gill said.

Gill added she hopes to do this event next year, dressed as a mummy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Trick or Treat times for Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Spooky season is upon us as the ghouls and goblins rejoice for everyone’s favorite thing about Halloween, trick or treating! Southern West Virginians can refer to this list as we continually update the times you and your family can go and enjoy some candy! If you don’t see your city’s times […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVSOM celebrates 50 years

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) —  A staple of Southern West Virginia, celebrates a milestone. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine turns fifty years old. Students, staff, alumni and distinguished guests are invited to come and attend various events to celebrate the momentous occasion for the school and all that it endured over the years. “I […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Capitol dome to go teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, November 3, 2022 as Alzheimer’s Awareness Day in West Virginia! The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is celebrating it’s ninth year of Light the World in Teal campaign. During this time, the historic West Virginia State Capitol dome will be lit in the color […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

National Adoption Month begins today

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Today marks the beginning of National Adoption Month. November was first given this designation back in the 80s and to help celebrate, Mission West Virginia is offering families discounts for fostering or adopting kids. Kylee Hassan is the marketing director for Mission West Virginia. She says that these kids have dealt […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community.  The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Squirrel mischief knocks out power to thousands in our area

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Talk about a “squirrelly” situation -- nearly 4,000 people without power in the Nitro/St. Albans area due to the rodents, an Appalachian Power spokesman told us Tuesday night. The issue also affected traffic lights at MacCorkle Avenue and 3rd Street in St. Albans, according...
NITRO, WV
WVNS

WV WIC celebrates national family literacy month

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), within the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, is recognizing the importance of reaching developmental milestones through reading as part of National Family Literacy Month for the month of November. West Virginia WIC is partnering with the Centers for Disease […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Winter in West Virginia is almost heaven for outdoor adventure

If it’s a wintertime adventure, it’s on tap in the Mountain State © Danita Delimont / Shutterstock. West Virginia cranks up the thrills in winter. Downhill skiing. Cross-country skiing. Ice skating. Snow tubing. Sleigh rides. You can even bounce through the forest on an ATV with snow flurries and mountain views as your backdrop. If it’s a wintertime adventure, it’s on tap in the Mountain State.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

American Heart Association says 17% of West Virginia middle school students vape

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Dan Kehde: A Tale of Haunting

Every Halloween season, I out roll classic films such as Night of the Living Dead, The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and others. The newest tradition is now the third annual collection of ghostly tales from my fellow West Virginians. Dan Kehde, Charleston author and playwright, submits his...
CHARLESTON, WV
ehspress.org

The Haunted History of West Virginia

The mountains and the hills of West Virginia hold many stories, some of which have been around for centuries. This spooky season, take time to visit the haunted historical places of West Virginia. Such as the souls that still haunt the Lunatic Asylum in Weston and a hotel that was built in the early 1800’s. All haunted Locations offer tours during the Halloween season.
WESTON, WV
Hinton News

West Virginian publishes book, for young professionals and recent graduates

WEST VIRGINIA, (Hinton News) - Things I Wish You Knew, written by a West Virginia native, launched for purchase on Saturday, October 29th. Author Stacey Bowen published her first book, Things I Wish You Knew: A Manual for Future You, with New Degree Press. The book is a coming-of-age guide for students transitioning to young professionals navigating new careers, changing friendships, new relationships, financial planning and other life lessons. Things I Wish I Knew is a guide for recent graduates providing a road map into adulthood with experiences learned by Bowen and interviews with other leading professionals. The book focuses...
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Everything you need to know for the end of Daylight Saving Time

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, as our clocks fall back to Standard Time. Some folks might be happy to hear you’ll get an extra hour of sleep before work on Monday, but before you know it, it will be getting dark earlier every day. The idea for Daylight Saving Time […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy