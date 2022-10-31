Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Book sale was a success
The Used Book Sale held in October at the Sierra Vista Center was a big success for the Friends of the Ridgecrest Branch Library thanks to the work of more than 50 people. Besides our wonderful members, we had much needed assistance from other organizations and community members for set-up and tear-down. We would like to give these folks the recognition they deserve with our sincere gratitude.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Trona teachers host candidates
Haughton Hall in Trona was the setting for a Trona Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees candidate town hall meeting in which the candidates fielded questions on issues important to the teachers. The Trona Teachers Association sponsored the event, and TTA President Mike Lane served as moderator. Incumbents Priscilla...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
PW director, deputy city manager may merge
The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting Nov. 2 will consider creating a deputy city manager/ public works director position. The new position would combine the current job descriptions of the two existing positions according to a staff report. The creation of the new position would also "allow for the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $29,500
Nearly 100 residents participated in this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ridgecrest which was held in Leroy Jackson Park, Saturday, Oct. 22. Participants raised more than $29,500 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. To donate, visit alz.org/walk.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
PHOTO GALLERY: Ridgecrest does Halloween!
Ridgecrest had a great time on Halloween and the week before! Here is a look back at some of the things that went on.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 31
Occurred on W Atkins Av. RP stating there was a blk ford fusion parked in front her house/car currently driving. back and forth in front of her house/WFA driver. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 00:09 WARRANT ARREST 2210310002. Occurred on W Moyer Av. Cellular E911 Call: RP stating she needed the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
November HSUMD meeting: Putting California on the map
The Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert’s monthly general meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. The guest speaker for the evening will be David Carle, author of the book, “Putting California on the Map: Von Schmidt’s Lines”.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: KidSpree gives warm clothing to kids
Altrusa International of Indian Wells Valley just completed another very successful KidSpree. We were able to give 45 children warm winter clothing. We couldn’t have done this without the help of some very generous organizations and individuals. First, we would like to thank Walmart for their cooperation from managers...
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RCA Church to participate in Operation Christmas Child Nov. 14-21
For the past 29 years, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting shoe boxes filled with hope for the children of the world. RCA Church, located at 800 W. Upjohn Ave., will again serve as a collection site for Operation Christmas Child, said to be the world's largest Christmas project of its kind. Operation Christmas Child is an effort of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization that has delivered millions of shoeboxes filled with gifts.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
American Pickers looking for picking opportunities
Do you or somebody you know have the coolest collectibles in town?. The American Pickers television reality show will soon be coming to California. They plan to film episodes of the History Channel hit television series throughout California, and possible Ridgecrest if we are selected, in January 2023. According to...
Bakersfield Now
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ralph A. Smith Jr.
Ralph Alexander Smith Jr., 90, passed away Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at 11:13 p.m. at High Desert Haven, Ridgecrest, Calif. His funeral will be held Veteran’s Day, Friday, 11 November 2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church on Graaf Street at 10:00 a.m. His Grandson-in-law, Karsten Sween, will officiate. Ralph will be interned at Desert Memorial Park, Ridgecrest, CA. There will be a reception afterwards at the Immanuel Baptist Church IMC building located on China Lake Boulevard.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chamber Music Society to feature Artis LA
The second concert of the 2022-23 season of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society is Artis LA. Back by popular demand, this compilation group features Aubree Oliverson, Vijay Venkatesh, and others. Attendees may remember the enthusiastically received program offered by Aubree Oliverson and Vijay Venkatesh last year. RCMS is happy to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Blue Mountain Tribe bringing bluesy rock to Petroglyph Festival
This weekend, the 9th Annual Petroglyph Festival will kick off at Leroy Jackson Park in downtown Ridgecrest for two days packed with fun and entertainment. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Petroglyph Festival will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the festival begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.
KTLA.com
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free
No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
