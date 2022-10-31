Read full article on original website
La Nina leaves many Texas reservoirs thirsty for water
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drought conditions in Texas are affecting state reservoirs, leaving them only 7% better than the drought of 2011. According to the Water Data for Texas, the state has 122 water reservoirs, most of them in East Texas. Water availability plays a big role in where the water reservoirs are located, said Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the Texas Water Development Board who spoke with ValleyCentral.
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they’re one of the most diverse states in the entire country. One of the key factors in seeing diversity in a city or state’s culture is in food, and one report says that Texas is home to some of the top Spanish restaurants in the entire country.
Officials argue positions on remanding streaming lawsuit
DALLAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The streaming entities who are defendants in a lawsuit involving a number of Texas cities, including the city of Amarillo, are responding to the cities’ request for the lawsuit to move back to the state court from federal court. According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com,...
Texas has one of the highest rates of liver cancer nationwide
HOUSTON (KIAH) – October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s especially important here in Texas. In 2015, Texas had the highest incidence rate and fourth highest mortality rate of all U.S. states. And according to the Texas Health and Human Services, liver cancer has low survival compared to other cancers.
How to live stream vote counting in Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Waiting for election results can be a nail-biting experience for Texas voters, with common election night practices that include refreshing election results and changing from one news channel to the next to search for any updates. Voters in Texas can add one more real-time source to their election night obsessions — live streams of votes being counted.
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ask any Texan to name the state’s most-iconic beer label and you’re almost guaranteed to get one of three answers. Lone Star, Shiner or Pearl. However, naming the state’s fourth most-iconic beer — or fifth and sixth — would almost certainly make for...
Need a staycation? Texas city ranked top 5 best in the country for glamping, study says
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is well behind us at this point in the year and fall has taken over in a big way, but we know that the upcoming holiday season is anything but relaxing, so, you might be in need of a quick vacation or even a staycation before Thanksgiving and/or Christmas.
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to make sure you’re packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you’re reading this you’re not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there’s never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food. Mexican food can...
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn’t happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires. The Texas Lottery reports there were two $1 million winning Powerball tickets from...
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you’re loving the winning the team is doing as they’re all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren’t the only ones winning in H-Town.
CBP reports 10 arrests from two smuggling attempts in the Valley
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ten recent smuggling arrests in the Rio Grande Valley came through the coordinated efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement officials. The Rio Grande Valley Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol reported that its agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted...
