Edinburg, TX

Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said.
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s Office stated this week.
Whataburger unveils holiday-themed merchandise

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger announced the release of its holiday-themed collection. The collection consists of a Christmas sweater, a zig-zag beanie, holiday socks, snow globe and more. The merchandise is available on Whataburger’s apparel and merchandise Whatastore. The fast-food restaurant said customers will get a free Christmas...
