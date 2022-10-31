Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Deputy fired; Bond set at $100K as he’s charged with touching young relative
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy facing a charge of indecency with a child was arraigned Wednesday morning before a judge who set his bond at $100,000 — and then fired from his job. David Nathan Munoz, 35, was arrested Monday by the Mission...
cw39.com
Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said.
cw39.com
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s Office stated this week.
cw39.com
Update: 1 migrant dead as 12 ejected from truck after police chase in Hidalgo County
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one migrant has died after 12 people were ejected from a tan pickup truck evading law enforcement in Hidalgo County, state officials told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. According to authorities, the man died Wednesday afternoon after a Ford 150 pickup truck tried to...
cw39.com
Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse,...
cw39.com
Brownsville man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress. Now, the man who was hauling the trailer has admitted to his role and is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge, prosecutors...
cw39.com
Texas ‘Clear Alert’ lifted for Falfurrias man found in Mexico
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas “Clear Alert” has been lifted after a missing man was found in Monterey Mexico. Noel Garza, 56, had been missing since Oct. 22 at the 100 block of E. Rice Street in Falfurrias. A ‘Clear Alert’ was issued Oct. 23.
cw39.com
Whataburger unveils holiday-themed merchandise
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger announced the release of its holiday-themed collection. The collection consists of a Christmas sweater, a zig-zag beanie, holiday socks, snow globe and more. The merchandise is available on Whataburger’s apparel and merchandise Whatastore. The fast-food restaurant said customers will get a free Christmas...
