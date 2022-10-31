All WB I-80 lanes cleared after crash involving 3 semi-trucks

UPDATE:

Oct 31, 2022 / 7:51 PM

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Utah Department of Transportation reported just now that all westbound I-80 lanes at 2800 East have been cleared. Drivers should still expect major delays on the interstate through Parley’s Canyon.

UPDATE:

Oct 31, 2022 / 6:25 PM

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Utah Highway Patrol reported that all westbound lanes on I-80 at 2500 East have been blocked. Crews are directing traffic to southbound I-215. UHP estimates it will take one to two hours before lanes reopen.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Section of I-80 closed due to crash, UDOT says

Oct 31, 2022 / 5:49 PM

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A vehicle crash has caused Utah Highway Patrol to close the westbound lane of Interstate 80 at 2800 East in Salt Lake County. Utah Department of Transportation advised using I-215 as an alternate route.

Sgt. Cameron Roden of UHP said that there are reportedly at least three semi-trucks involved in the accident. Paramedics have arrived but have yet to transport anyone to the hospital. He added that there may be a fuel leak on one of the semi-trucks hauling fuel, and UHP is working to contain that.

No further information is available at the moment.

