A human smuggling run turned deadly north of La Joya this morning after a pickup truck driver tried to outrun law enforcement. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a DPS trooper saw a pickup truck run a red light, tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off. As the trooper pursued, the pickup hit a dirt road and rolled, throwing all 12 immigrants out of the truck.

LA JOYA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO