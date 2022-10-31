Read full article on original website
KRGV
Former Hidalgo County sheriff's deputy charged with indecency of a child
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout. A former deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, had his bond set at $100,000. Munoz was initially placed on administrative leave from the sheriff's office, but was...
Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
KRGV
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen
Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
cw39.com
Update: 1 migrant dead as 12 ejected from truck after police chase in Hidalgo County
cw39.com
Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said.
KRGV
Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested
Three Houston men accused in a string of car thefts that occurred throughout the Valley were arraigned Wednesday morning in Brownsville. Brownsville police say Jonathan Balderas, Jose Delgado, and Roel Rubalcava were arrested earlier this week. Balderas was charged with one count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a...
KRGV
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on indecency with a child charge, placed on administrative leave
A deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on an indecency with a child charge, according to a news release from HCSO. The sheriff's office said Monday it was notified that Mission police were investigating allegations of a deputy committing...
kurv.com
Migrant Killed In Crash Of Smuggling Truck North Of La Joya
Deputies seize 71 pounds of cocaine, guns at Harlingen residence
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man […]
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
KRGV
DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya
One person is dead, and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS. The vehicle crashed and rolled...
KRGV
La Joya ISD police chief: School bus driver suffers medical condition, crashes into school property with students onboard
A school bus driver who suffered a medical condition while students were onboard crashed into school property on Thursday and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the La Joya Independent School District police chief. No students were injured in the incident. The 60-year-old bus driver was...
La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board
Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
KRGV
Leasing agreement signed for Hidalgo County to rent out Willacy County Detention Center
Hidalgo County is now leasing out space at the Willacy County Regional Detention Center. Hidalgo and Willacy commissioners signed a 50-year agreement Tuesday to rent out the detention center. The first year will cost $3 million. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the agreement was formed due to overcrowding at...
KRGV
20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville
A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
Brownsville man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress. Now, the man who was hauling the trailer has admitted to his role and is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Gaston Perez, a 40-year-old […]
Edinburg detention officer charged with slapping teen
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg detention officer was arrested and placed on leave without pay after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old, according to a City of Edinburg news release. Roberto Guerra, a three-year employee, was arrested Saturday morning. Edinburg police say Guerra is accused of slapping the teen on Oct. 3 while he was in […]
