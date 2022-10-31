ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen

Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
HARLINGEN, TX
cw39.com

Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested

Three Houston men accused in a string of car thefts that occurred throughout the Valley were arraigned Wednesday morning in Brownsville. Brownsville police say Jonathan Balderas, Jose Delgado, and Roel Rubalcava were arrested earlier this week. Balderas was charged with one count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Migrant Killed In Crash Of Smuggling Truck North Of La Joya

A human smuggling run turned deadly north of La Joya this morning after a pickup truck driver tried to outrun law enforcement. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a DPS trooper saw a pickup truck run a red light, tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off. As the trooper pursued, the pickup hit a dirt road and rolled, throwing all 12 immigrants out of the truck.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize 71 pounds of cocaine, guns at Harlingen residence

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya

One person is dead, and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS. The vehicle crashed and rolled...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville

A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg detention officer charged with slapping teen

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg detention officer was arrested and placed on leave without pay after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old, according to a City of Edinburg news release. Roberto Guerra, a three-year employee, was arrested Saturday morning. Edinburg police say Guerra is accused of slapping the teen on Oct. 3 while he was in […]
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy