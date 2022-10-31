ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

U.S. citizen arrested during migrant incursion across Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – An American citizen and a Venezuelan national are facing federal charges in connection with Monday’s border incursion near Downtown El Paso. The incident, which is under review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, involved the Border Patrol firing...
EL PASO, TX
cw39.com

County Attorney will prosecute the removal of El Paso District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed an Intent to Proceed in the case to remove duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday afternoon. The County Attorney’s Office was tasked with deciding whether they would prosecute the case by presiding Judge Tryon Lewis from...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy