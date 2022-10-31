Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
TRAX train inoperable, road closed after dump truck crashes into power lines
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A portion of TRAX Red Line is inoperable and a road is closed down after a dump truck crashed into power lines in South Jordan Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at around 11 a.m. in the area of South Jordan Parkway and Grandville Avenue. South...
Northbound I-15 cleared after single-vehicle crash
Utah Department of Transportation reported that three right lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 15 at 200 West in Farmington due to a crash.
KSLTV
Man hit by car after running across 6 lanes of traffic in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Wednesday night in South Jordan. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said a vehicle was heading eastbound on 10600 South when it pulled over and the man, who was a passenger, got out and ran across all six lanes of traffic. While attempting to cross the last lane, the man was hit by a truck.
KSLTV
UHP: One dead from gunshot wound after crash involving jackknifed semi-truck in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — State troopers say one person has died from a gunshot wound following a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck and a passenger car on Interstate 15. The crash happened on southbound I-15 Wednesday morning just after the 5300 South exit. “At this point, there was some kind...
UHP reports fatal crash involving suspicious gunshot wound
A man has suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a car accident at 5200 South on I-15 in Murray shortly before noon on Wednesday.
KSLTV
One hospitalized after crash at Sandy intersection
SANDY, Utah — One person is in critical condition Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Sandy. Sgt. Moffit with the Sandy Police Department said a vehicle, which was being driven by a man in his 60s, was traveling westbound on 10600 South when it made a left turn and collided with a car heading eastbound.
Jeremy Ranch Elementary School will be closed today, Expect school bus delays across Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — Snowy weather and a power outage will impact local Park City Schools today, according to an email from Superintendent Gildea. Jeremy Ranch Elementary School will be […]
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open
LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
KUTV
Strong winds knock out power, overturn trucks ahead of incoming rain, snow
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A National Weather Service high wind warning in place early Wednesday expired at 6 a.m., but gusty conditions continued for parts of northern Utah ahead of rain and snow that's expected to continue into Thursday. Winds were especially fierce along I-80 in the western...
Final U.S. 89 Antelope Drive interchange now complete in Davis County
A new Antelope Drive interchange is now open on U.S Highway 89, connecting Layton with the East bench and easing traffic flow.
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
KSLTV
BREAKING: Devastating house fire in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that started at approximately 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to 5600 West 8400 South and officials told KSL that no injuries have been reported. Chopper 5 is headed to the scene and will have footage on...
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
kjzz.com
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
Family displaced after mercury spill in South Jordan home
A family was temporarily displaced after a mercury spill in their South Jordan home on Monday night.
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
KSLTV
Police warn public during cold months after man was killed in propane heater explosion
PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater with loose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” Atherton said.
KSLTV
UHP: Road rage, other aggressive driving behaviors on rise in concerning trend
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol on Tuesday was urging calm on the freeways following the latest road rage shooting in Davis County that left windows shattered and one driver under arrest. The shooting from moving vehicle to moving vehicle on southbound I-15, south of Kaysville, was...
