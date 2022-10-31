ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSLTV

Man hit by car after running across 6 lanes of traffic in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Wednesday night in South Jordan. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said a vehicle was heading eastbound on 10600 South when it pulled over and the man, who was a passenger, got out and ran across all six lanes of traffic. While attempting to cross the last lane, the man was hit by a truck.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

One hospitalized after crash at Sandy intersection

SANDY, Utah — One person is in critical condition Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Sandy. Sgt. Moffit with the Sandy Police Department said a vehicle, which was being driven by a man in his 60s, was traveling westbound on 10600 South when it made a left turn and collided with a car heading eastbound.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open

LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

BREAKING: Devastating house fire in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that started at approximately 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to 5600 West 8400 South and officials told KSL that no injuries have been reported. Chopper 5 is headed to the scene and will have footage on...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
KPCW

Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
PARK CITY, UT

